The Morning Briefing: Unfortunately, No Kraken Will Be Served for Thanksgiving

Oh Kraken, We Hardly Knew Ye

Happy short week Tuesday, my dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

Our little trip through the November, 2020 looking glass is heading into Thanksgiving with some twists and turns, isn’t it?

Here at the Morning Briefing I’ve been a big fan of letting the lawsuits and the recounts play out. I don’t trust Democrats, ever. Yes, I think they cheated in the presidential election. They always cheat. I do think, however, that they were probably able to use the fog of the pandemic to get away with enough in this election to not have the whole thing overturned.

I haven’t been paying attention to each post-election vote count story, largely because my colleagues were doing all of the good work covering them. My role here is mostly to be the verbal bomb-thrower and occasional skeptic. It’s a role I relish.

Some of the stories caught my eye though. For instance, it was difficult to ignore when attorney Sidney Powell vowed to “release the Kraken” and blow the lid off of all of the corruption in this election. I was quite intrigued after that and was looking forward to whatever the heck she meant by that.

One does not promise a Kraken, then proceed in a most un-Krakenlike manner, as Powell soon found out.

Late last week, Tucker Carlson called out Powell, which created a firestorm of internecine fighting among conservatives on social media. That wasn’t what I expected but I will admit that it was fun to watch.

Things escalated quickly over the weekend, when Trump’s legal team had a public break-up with Powell.

The whole “this thing isn’t going that well” vibe picked up some legitimacy when Rush Limbaugh wondered where the promised big news was.

Then we got this news:

In a letter to Joe Biden, General Services Administrator Emily Murphy informed him that certain post-election resources and services would be made available to assist in the event of a transition. Murphy reiterated her independence in determining to do this, asserting that she never received any pressure or direction from Executive Branch officials to delay her determination.

Say I’m jaded, but I’m beginning to feel that Thanksgiving is going to be decidedly Kraken-free.

It’s obvious that President Trump and his inner circle want this thing to get to the Supreme Court.

A Light in the Darkness

Man Leaves $3K Tip for a Beer as Ohio Restaurant Closes Due to Virus https://t.co/Tl5TPBhxBx pic.twitter.com/AHt7R8WCke — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) November 23, 2020

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.