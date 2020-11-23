Trump Campaign Gets Legal Victories in Michigan and Pennsylvania

The Michigan state legislature has agreed to hold a hearing about election irregularities in the state. In addition to this development, a federal appeals court has agreed to an expedited election review in Pennsylvania.

“We are grateful to Michigan House lawmakers for not rushing to certify inaccurate election results,” Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis told Just the News. “We are confident they will share the same concerns once they see the extent of the outright fraud and disregard for the law that happened in Michigan and across the nation. Every American should want to know the truth.”

Ellis also responded to the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that Trump’s “motion for emergency expedited review is granted at the direction of the court.”

“We are grateful to the Third Circuit for accepting an expedited review,” Jenna Ellis said.

The news comes on the heels of federal judge Matthew W. Brann dismissing the Trump campaign’s lawsuit against Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar on Saturday.

“There was no legal reason to deny our amended complaint, other than pure politics and judicial activism,” Ellis continued. “This was an Obama-appointed judge whose opinion was rife with errors. We hope the appellate court will recognize that and properly give us our day in court. The American people deserve for us be able to bring forward our witnesses and evidence showing election fraud — this is at the heart election integrity and fundamental fairness.”

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives also voted to approve an audit of the 2020 election.