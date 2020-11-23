Insanity Wrap #93: Former Pfizer VP Says Lockdowns Were a Mistake, YouTube Forcibly Removes His Video

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is it possible to survive four years of the press covering for alleged President-elect Joe Biden’s mental decline without finding one of those shady doctors who prescribes certain pills he shouldn’t to people who don’t really need them?

Answer: We’re asking for a friend, honest, after watching Biden’s latest.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

YouTube silences a former Pfizer veep for questioning the narrative

Pre-Adolescent Transgenderism at the New Church of the Poison Mind

Christmas lights so stunning you’ll shed a tear of real schadenfreude

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Dr. Micheal Yeadon is a respiratory health professional with an impressive CV.

Insanity Wrap had never heard of him before, and maybe this is why.

Last week the former Pfizer veep posted a video on YouTube, explaining that he believes that “there is no science to suggest a second wave should happen.” Dr. Yeadon also warned, “half or even ‘almost all’ of tests for COVID are false positives.”

The lockdowns, Yeadon said in an interview last September, were a mistake.

We are basing a government policy, an economic policy, a civil liberties policy, in terms of limiting people to six people in a meeting…all based on, what may well be, completely fake data on this coronavirus?

YouTube took down Dr. Yeadon’s November video after all of two hours.

Is he correct? Are we getting tons of false positives? Should we fully re-open the economy?

These are important questions, and Insanity Wrap would answer “possibly” to the former and “OH HELL YES!” to the latter.

Whatever the truth is, these are questions in dire need of an open and public debate.

YouTube (owned by Google parent Alphabet) chose to silence Dr. Yeadon instead.

LBRY is a blockchain-based video hosting service that doesn’t allow us to embed their videos, but you can certainly view Dr. Yeadon’s statement there.

Here’s the link.

Child Abuse, Straight Up

How do children defend themselves against this kind of emotional abuse — and eventually, physical abuse, if it gets to the point of hormone “therapy” or destructive surgery?

They can’t. There is no defense against a parent caught up in dangerously trendy thinking about gender, and who enjoys the full protection of a government and popular culture in thrall to it.

Insanity Wrap feels too sick over this one to even drink our breakfast.

Because of Course They Do

This important story got lost in the ongoing post-election legal shuffle, but that doesn’t mean you should miss it.

During the Senate hearing before the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, addressing Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election, the US got a glimpse of what we will be facing over the next four years of with the Biden administration. While Republicans inquired as to how much users were tracked and monitored by Big Tech across the internet, Democrats said they should be tracked and monitored more. ADs

When Republicans wanted to know just why a person, page, or view would be suppressed, Democrats said tech companies should suppress sooner, and thanked them for the censorship they had provided. Republicans looked to ensure the rights of Americans online, while Democrats asked tech companies to crack down harder against freedoms of expression.

Insanity Wrap would encourage you to do two things:

Click over and read the entire report, courtesy of our friends at Post Millennial

Use non-invasive, non-censored search engines like DuckDuck Go, and give up Facebook and Twitter for Minds or MeWe or Parler or Gab

Social media thrives on content produced by others.

Without your input, Facebook et al are all as blank as a fart.

So take away your content and eventually they’re either wither or change.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

WATCH: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is confronted while having dinner with his maskless family. pic.twitter.com/UvQl1t2Uvb — GrantB911 (@GrantB911) November 23, 2020

This is just so very New Jersey that Insanity Wrap honestly doesn’t care who’s right and who’s wrong.

We are, however, certain that politicians everywhere need to be harassed by their citizens almost constantly.

Otherwise, they get uppity.

We’ve been playing nice for far too long, and Washington (and most of the state governments) have gotten far too uppity.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

The craziest person in the world on any day is the one who thinks the ObamaCare Pajama Boy is some kind of role model.

And yet here we are:

Emma Camp, who writes a regular opinion column for the Cavalier Daily, asserted that “white progressives must privilege their principles over personal comfort” in conversations with family during the holiday season. In order to fulfill this mandate, they “need to stand up to their racist loved ones.” Though Trump, who Camp defines as a “proto-fascist,” who has “been defeated,” she argues that “the hateful rhetoric, conspiratorial thinking and virulent racism, xenophobia and sexism he espoused during his tenure remain deeply entrenched in American political discourse.” “When we sit silent over our uncle’s QAnon rants or our high school friends’ xenophobic comments,” she continues, “it shows that we value our own comfort over what we know to be our ethical duty.” She again admonishes readers to prove that their “moral principles” are more important than their “relationship with racists.”

“Do sod off, deary,” is the only proper reply.

Insanity Wrap isn’t going to follow any of this “enjoy your Thanksgiving feast outdoors” nonsense that the Wuhan Flu panic mongers keep hyping.

However, if you have anyone like Camp coming over for the holidays, do please set up a special table just for them in the back yard — and pray for rain.

Locking all the doors is optional, but strongly encouraged.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Spoke to restaurant owners in LA on this latest lockdown. They had spent thousands making outdoor dining feasible. They had prepped for Thanksgiving week, one of their biggest nights for business of the year. This is devastating for them. His one question: where is the science? — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) November 23, 2020

The science is too busy suckling at the government teat to be bothered with little things like… science.

Trunalimunumaprzure

Elderly abuse is a national crisis, please speak up when you see it

pic.twitter.com/CAjgTLjdCP — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) November 23, 2020

Sigh.

Yet another reason we won’t concede the election one split second before President Trump does.

It’s time for another quick & dirty Insanity Wrap Transcript of the latest statement from alleged President-elect Joe Biden.

Any errors in the transcription process are purely our own. Anything resembling sense or grammar from Biden is purely accidental.

We talked a lot about what the governors about what the immediate needs are. I’m gonna, we’re gonna impose the, we’re gonna enforce the… excuse me… employ the defense [gurgle] reconstructive act to be able to go out there and dictate companies build and do following things. We need much more testing. We need much more masking. [Gurgle]. We need gloves. I asked them east to go and asked the national governors association through the Governor Cuomo and the ones on the line to let us know what their shortages are.

Insanity Wrap hopes that clears things up for you.

One More Thing…

Under normal circumstances, Insanity Wrap is opposed to putting up the Christmas lights before Thanksgiving, but this once we’re more than happy to make an exception.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.