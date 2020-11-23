John MacArthur Makes Sense of COVID-19 Abuses, Abortion, America's 'Moral Free-Fall'

Earlier this month, San Diego, Calif., experienced a COVID-19 outbreak and fell back to the most restrictive tier of the state’s coronavirus restrictions. This meant that schools, restaurants, museums, retail businesses, and even churches would close — but for some reason, strip clubs were allowed to remain open. Grace Community Church Pastor John MacArthur made sense of this bizarre scenario by explaining America’s “moral free-fall.”

“America is in a moral free-fall,” he told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Thursday.

“Just look at it as I would as a pastor,” MacArthur began. “You murder the babies in the womb. If they survive the womb, you try to seduce them into transgender sexual deviation when they’re young. If they survive that, you corrupt them with a godless education. If they survive that, you have divorce in the family and if they grow to be adults, you drown them in a sea of pornography.”

“This is a nation so far down in the sewer of immorality and wickedness that nothing surprises me,” the pastor continued. “In fact, I would be shocked if a judge said, ‘Open all the churches and close all the strip clubs.'”

A recent Los Angeles Times story accused MacArthur’s church of enabling an outbreak, but MacArthur explained the real story. As it turns out, three part-time security guards at GCC had tested positive for COVID-19 unrelated to their work duties but had no symptoms. They returned to work within a few days. Los Angeles County cleared the church of any such “outbreak.”

MacArthur has long fought excessive COVID-19 restrictions and their double standards against churches. He warned that power-hungry politicians have blown the coronavirus pandemic out of proportion.

In the interview, Ingraham noted that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) broke his own lockdown rules by dining with lobbyists and executives at the California Medical Association at the three-Michelin-star restaurant the French Laundry. “He doesn’t really believe what he’s saying about COVID,” she argued.

MacArthur hit the nail on the head by warning about how power-hungry politicians have expanded their authority during a supposed crisis.

“Just a quick run through history,” the pastor began. “Go back to Julius Caesar. Go back to Napoleon. Go into the modern era. Every revolution — including Hitler’s revolution and the revolution in Russia — every revolution took place in a time when the powers of the people in authority were enlarged because of a supposed emergency.”

“Power-hungry people are using this emergency to gain greater power,” MacArthur said of COVID-19. “This is historic. This is nothing new, and if people don’t fight back, they’re going to fall victim to whatever the intention of this revolution is.”

Given the moral decay the pastor mentioned earlier, the prospects don’t look good.

[H/T] Not the Bee

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.