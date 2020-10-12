The Morning Briefing: Trump Needs to Pressure Biden to Come Clean About Court Packing

The Biden-Harris Court Dance Is Getting Old

A very happy Monday to you, my Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

Anyone who is paying close attention to the Joe Biden campaign has probably noticed that there isn’t a lot of heft to his policy positions. That’s one of the reasons he does the drunk frat boy shtick during debates — he’s just not a big thinker.

Democrats are throwing one very long temper tantrum over President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and her confirmation hearings, which begin today. Part of that tantrum has been threatening to add Supreme Court justices if Joe Biden wins in November. Biden himself has been rather cranky and coy on the subject though. Kamala Harris also avoided providing a direct answer when asked about it during the vice-presidential debate last week.

Now the Dems are getting a little bizarre about covering for Grandpa Gropes on the court question. Stacey wrote a post yesterday examining some of the strange new talking points coming from Democrats who are out running interference while Joe nibbles Melba toast in is basement:

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have refused to answer whether their administration will support the idea of adding seats to the Supreme Court. What is commonly referred to as court-packing has been threatened by leading Democrats, like Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, with his “nothing is off the table” comments. Many left-wing commentators are openly calling for packing the court in light of the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Court. Biden has gone so far as to say voters do not deserve an answer to the question before the election. This attitude has become problematic, as even corporate media members have begun to ask him about it. Vice President Mike Pence did a great job of pointing out the campaign’s refusal to answer during his debate with Harris. This morning, a strange new talking point started emerging from Democrats and their allies in the media. They began to assert that it was Republicans who had engaged in court-packing.

They’re equating the regular filling of court vacancies with “packing” the court, as if the president has control over when justices retire or die.

This is on top of the nonsensical spin that Trump shouldn’t have nominated anyone because “the election is already underway” thanks to the fraudfest that is early voting.

Predictably, it gets worse when Biden himself speaks on the subject. Biden says that what Trump has done is “unconstitutional” because he’s apparently never read the Constitution. Even lefty hack Jake Tapper had to call b.s. on that while interviewing Biden’s campaign manager on Sunday. From my colleague Beth Baumann at Townhall:

CNN’s Jake Tapper shredded Biden Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield for the former vice president and his team running with the idea filling a Supreme Court vacancy during an election year is unconstitutional. According to Bedingfield, the Republican-controlled Senate shouldn’t move forward with confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett because “people are voting.” “He said what [the GOP] is doing is not Constitutional. How is it not constitutional what they’re doing?” Tapper asked. “His point is that the people have the opportunity to weigh in on this constitutional process through their vote,” Bedingfield explained. “And we are now in the midst of the election. Millions of people have already cast their votes. And you see that the vast majority of people say they want the person who wins the election on November 3rd to nominate the justice.” “That’s a poll. That’s not the Constitution,” Tapper clapped back.

That’s rough when you’re a Dem and you’ve lost CNN.

This obfuscation is tedious. Team Biden-Harris is dancing around it because they’re desperate to pick off undecided and independent voters and they know that threatening retribution after the election may not go over so well. That’s precisely why President Trump needs to turn up the heat on this issue. Biden likes to present himself as a moderate and the man who’s going to unite the country. The president should expose the radical, partisan retribution plans Biden has if he wins.

In reality, almost everything the Democrats have been talking about in the last month or two is deeply divisive. Biden has a bit of a temper too. Now that he can’t hide in his basement as much as before it would be good to see the president egg him on and make him lose it a little.

Cancel Them All

White House pushes to hold next week's canceled debate https://t.co/24zEfhNg2m pic.twitter.com/24HLdaByCV — The Hill (@thehill) October 12, 2020

Who Still Uses Cash?

COVID-19 can remain infectious on bank notes, other surfaces for weeks: study https://t.co/m8DaigTexG pic.twitter.com/RO0yPib9yi — CTV News (@CTVNews) October 12, 2020

PJM Linktank

Kill me. Yelp Wants Reviewers to Rate Whether Businesses Are ‘Woke’ Enough. Meet Your Antifa Reviewers

President Trump’s Doctor Follows CDC Guidance for COVID-19 and the Media Melts Down

Planned Parenthood Audit Finds Many Black Employees Victims of Racism

GOP Senator Says Pandemic Relief Bill in Senate ‘Makes Sex Look Like Church’

Are Experts Underestimating the Impact of the ‘Enthusiasm Gap’ on the Vote?

Saudi Prince Bandar Denounces Palestinian Leadership: Is Saudi-Israel Peace Deal Next?

Take a Guess What This Massive RBG Portrait in D.C.’s New ‘Female Empowerment’ Hotel Is Made Of

One Shot and Killed at Dueling Black Lives Matter and Pro-Police Protests in Denver

She’s a horrible human being. BLM Supporter Tied to Michigan Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot. Demands Grow for Her to Apologize to Trump

The Debates: The Grand Inquisition of the Heretics Trump and Pence

Happy Columbus Day, You Adorable White Supremacist You!

Trump Says He’s ‘Strong’ and ‘Medication-Free’ in First On-Camera Interview Since Positive Test

‘Worried’ Cruz Warns GOP Could Face ‘a Bloodbath of Watergate Proportions’ on Election Day

I’ve Had It With These ‘Pro-Life Evangelicals for Biden.’ You Can’t Be Pro-Life and Pro-Biden

Is It Too Soon to Begin Talking About President Pence?

Today in History: When the West ‘Manfully Resisted’ Islam at Tours

Dr. Fauci Is Upset That His Comments Ended Up in a New Trump Ad

AWKWARD: Viral Mail-In Voting Ad From Seinfeld’s ‘Newman’ Inadvertently Demonstrates Why It Is Bad

Court Rules Against Six-Day Extension to Count Absentee Ballots in Wisconsin

Freudian Slip? This Might Be Biden’s Funniest Gaffe Yet

[WATCH] Mask-Shamer Joe Biden Literally Removed His Mask to Cough

War on Columbus: Cities Cave to Senseless BLM Rage

VIP

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 34: Indiana Child Welfare Gets Sued!

What I’m Really Worried About with This Election

The Only Way Debates Will Recover Is With Equally Hyperpartisan Moderators or None At All

Apologize for Slandering President Trump, Governor Whitmer

VIP Gold

Religious Worship Triumphs in Fight Against D.C. Coronavirus Lockdowns

Cindy McCain, Joe Biden, and Sen. McSally

From the Mothership and Beyond

North Korea: What we know about the ‘massive’ new missile on parade

Schlichter: Flying the Flag Is a Secret Trump Handshake

Whaddya know…Oops: WHO Now Says Lockdowns Are a Bad Idea That Should Be Avoided

Here Are 21 Instances Where COVID Wasn’t a Concern for Senate Judiciary Dems

Sasse Rails Against Democrats’ ‘Suicide Bombing of Two Branches of Government’

Well, This Democrat Became the First Senate Candidate to Confess Support for Court Packing

RNC Chair Unloads on Debate Commission for Election Interference

175 Doctors Sound Off on the Medical Decision to Cancel the Second Debate and It’s Bad News for Biden

Shameless Media Peddling Democrat Propaganda on Court Packing

WATCH: Richmond Does a Tailspin Attempting to Defend Biden’s No-Answer Stance on Court Packing

READ: Amy Coney Barrett’s Opening Statement

Trouble for Joe? Hillary’s Emails Are Resurfacing.

Putin favorably compares Biden, Democrats to Soviet Communists

He’s got the IQ of dirt. Kaepernick’s Latest Project Wants Policeless, Prisonless “Utopia”

Survey Finds Students Afraid To Speak For Gun Rights, Other Issues

1-In-5 Gun Owners Got Another Gun Due To Riots

Reader Review: Springfield Armory’s Hellcat Takes CCW To Next Level

Portland’s Antifa-Loving Mayoral Candidate Has Thoughts On Gun Control

‘SNL’ Host Bill Burr Raises Eyebrows With Monologue Tackling COVID, Cancel Culture, Woke Movement & Gay Pride

OUCH: Democrat Governor of Delaware Pardoned One of Gov. Whitmer’s Kidnap Plotters

Gavin Newsom Issues Absurd Rules for ‘Gatherings’ in CA, Which Will Be Ignored

ABC’s Jon Karl Blows Up One of Biden’s Most Important Claims, One That Affects Most Americans

Hillary Clinton Colluded With Russia and the Corporate Media Doesn’t Care

Endorsed: The Presidential Debates Can’t Be Fixed but They Can Be Eliminated

More Ballot Shenanigans: German Non-Citizen Receives Multiple Ballots for Election

LAPD Chief Hits Back at City Councilman Blaming Increase in Violent Crime on Cops

PA Mayor Fires Police Chief Over His Wife’s Pro-Trump FB Comments

Rioters Are Still Looting High-End SoHo Shops Weekly Using Threats Of Racist Accusations

NY Times Columnist Bret Stephens Criticizes 1619 Project

Woman Not Allowed To Board Flight Due To “Lewd, Obscene And Offensive” Breasts

WATCH: 11-year-old under arrest after stealing a school bus in Baton Rouge, LA

‘Don’t cancel me for what I’m about to say’: An Egyptologist explains why Israeli Gal Gadot is not too white to play Cleopatra

Andy McCarthy poses two questions that will help Democrats get over their need to bring up Merrick Garland

Reduct This

The Kruiser Kabana

A bit of a departure here but this is a great interview.

Broadway should reopen with a Sharknado! musical.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.