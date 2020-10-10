News & Politics

BREAKING: One Shot and Killed at Dueling Black Lives Matter and Pro-Police Protests in Denver

By Tyler O'Neil Oct 10, 2020 9:59 PM EST
An unidentified suspect shot and killed another person at dueling rallies with Black Lives Matter and pro-police protesters in Denver on Saturday. As of Saturday night, the Denver police had two suspects in custody.

“A man participating in what was billed as a ‘Patriot Rally’ that also included a presence of self-described BLM-Antifa protesters, sprayed mace at another man and that man shot him with a handgun,” The Denver Post reported. “Ambulances responded to the scene.”

Police reported that two suspects are in custody and officers are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

“Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the police added.

“There was a verbal altercation that transpired. A firearm was discharged,” Joe Montoya, chief of investigations at Denver Police, said in a video statement. “An individual was shot and later pronounced deceased. There were two guns recovered at the scene.”

Twitter user Rusty 5D captured footage of the shooting. In the video, the apparent victim argues with a man in a “Black Guns Matter” t-shirt.

Many have reported that an antifa protester shot a pro-police protester. The police have insisted that the political affiliations of both the shooter and the victim remain unknown.

Black Lives Matter and antifa organized a “Black Lives Matter Anti-Fascist Soup Drive” on Facebook. The event involved groups such as the Denver Communists, Colorado Socialist Revolution, Anon Resistance Movement, W.I.T.C.H. Denver, H.O.E.S. (Help on Every Street), and Front Range Mutual Aid Network, Fox News reported.

Pro-police groups organized a “Patriot Muster” on the other side of the protests.

“We scheduled our action after learning that the militia-fascists had called a ‘patriot muster’ against the Black Lives Matter movement, anti-fascists and Marxists,” a representative for Denver Communists told the local outlet Westword. “That’s us — guilty as charged and happy to oblige with our presence.”

Andy Ngo, editor at large at The Post Millennial, claimed that antifa celebrated what appeared to be the death of a conservative protester.

In late August, a shooter killed a pro-Trump protester in Portland. The suspected shooter supported antifa. Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse went to Kenosha, Wisc., during the riots in order to help people and protect property, but after rioters ambushed him, he opened fire, killing two of them.

At least 26 people have died in the riots following the death of George Floyd, and most of the victims have been black.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

