Portland Antifa Rioters Break Into Starbucks and Chipotle, Calling It a ‘Big Sale'

On Saturday night, an antifa mob of about 200 people marched in Portland, smashing windows at a Starbucks and a Chipotle, forcing a truck driver to make a black power salute, and at one point burning a “Thin Blue Line” flag, chanting “blue lives splatter.”

“F**k you, pigs!” one rioter shouted as a group of rioters lit the flag on fire. Another hinted at violently attacking the police by chanting, “Black lives matter! Blue lives splatter!”

Antifa-BLM rioters burn a thin blue line flag in downtown Portland. “Blue lives splatter,” they shout. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/HR39K8AZ7A — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 20, 2020

The Portland Police Bureau reported that a march of roughly 200 people began around 9 p.m. on Saturday evening. “The group marched around in the street for several hours, stopping at various locations to demonstrate and in some cases damage property and apply graffiti. Individuals in the group broke windows on businesses, including a bank in the 400 block of Southwest Harrison Street, a restaurant in the 1900 block of Southwest Broadway, and coffee shop in the 1000 block of Southwest 6th Avenue,” the police reported.

The police released photos of the damage, one of which clearly shows a Mexican-inspired sculpture that features in most Chipotle locations.

Not a single arrest overnight (19–20 Sept.) in Portland as a large mob of BLM-antifa marched through downtown, smashing up businesses. They then held a street dance party in front of central precinct to celebrate how there were no cops. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/zLflASV1RW pic.twitter.com/XF6C1criYS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 20, 2020

While the police did move the crowd away from the Justice Center at around 1:30 a.m., the cops did not make any arrests.

“There was no violence from the crowd, therefore no force or munitions were used by officers. After shift change, the officers disengaged,” the police reported. “No arrests were made. The vandalism is under investigation.”

Antifa rioter Tracy Molina laughs at the shattered Portland Starbucks, calling it a “big sale.” #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/HVVYzkZHaF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 20, 2020

The mob blocked traffic, and at one point, rioters forced a truck driver to make a black power salute and say, “Black Lives Matter!” They later broke the windows of his truck.

Violent antifa and Black Lives Matter riots racked Portland for more than 100 nights following the death of George Floyd, but the riots mostly abated recently, in the wake of the destructive fires in the West. While some have reported that antifa members started setting fires, many have vociferously denied these reports. Whatever the truth of the situation, it appears the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday night inspired antifa rioters to take to the streets once again.

