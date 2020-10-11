AWKWARD: Viral Mail-In Voting Ad From Seinfeld's 'Newman' Inadvertently Demonstrates Why It Is Bad

Actor Wayne Knight, who played the mailman Newman on Seinfeld in the 1990s, reprised his most famous role in an ad from Democrat super PAC PACRONYM.

As a Seinfeld fan of many years, I had to watch the ad. I just had to see how it was possible that PACRONYM thought it would be a good idea to have Newman, who often referenced the systemic inadequacies of the U.S. Postal Service on the show, be a spokesman for voting by mail. There is literally an episode where Newman has stored eight bags of undelivered mail in Jerry’s storage area.

As it turns out, the PACRONYM ad actually makes the case for why we should never trust mail-in voting.

First, watch the ad:

Ignoring the false claims about Trump’s nonexistent “systematic, premeditated assault on the U.S. mail,” this ad actually reinforces why President Trump and many, many others have said universal voting by mail is not secure.

In the beginning of the ad, he takes a “months old” Time magazine from his pocket that doesn’t belong to him.

“According to this month-old issue of uh, Dr. Roberta Greenburg’s Time magazine subscription, there’s been a systematic, premeditated assault on the U.S. mail by President Trump and his so-called postmaster general.”

Umm, shouldn’t that have been delivered months ago to the address?

Later, Newman assures us, “My brothers and sisters and I in blue will do our solemn best to make sure your ballot is delivered,” then proceeds to literally open an undelivered piece of mail, and remove a cookie from it, which he promptly eats.

This is supposed to make us trust sending our ballots by mail?

Then, he makes a joke about Trump’s tax returns. “Alright, Donnie, you know those tax returns? The ones you don’t want anyone seeing? You should never have mailed those,” he says, then laughs maniacally.

Newman literally joked about committing two federal crimes right there: opening mail not addressed to him, and leaking tax returns. So, again, this ad, which I guess was supposed to make people feel confident about mail-in voting, actually makes the case for why voting by mail is the worst thing you could do if you want your vote to count.

How could anyone watch this ad and feel confident about voting by mail?

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis