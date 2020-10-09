The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 34: Indiana Child Welfare Gets Sued!

This week on The Fringe, I’m talking to Adam and Laura Hope Huff along with their attorney, Tom Blessing, of Massillamany Jeter & Carson. Blessing has filed suit on behalf of the Huffs against the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) for violating their constitutional rights. Indianapolis DCS removed the Huff children from the home on specious and false claims of abuse and kept them from their parents for four months.

Lawsuits against child welfare are too far and few between. Tune in to find out the lengths to which a corrupt government will go to cover up their own incompetence and malfeasance at the expense of American families.