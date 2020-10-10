Biden Says Voters Don't 'Deserve' to Know His Position on Court Packing

Joe Biden made headlines on Thursday for his refusal to give his position on court-packing. “You’ll know my position on court-packing the day after the election,” he said.

Franklin D. Roosevelt infamously tried to pack the court with leftist judges in order to get the most extreme parts of his New Deal to survive constitutional challenges. His efforts failed.

On Friday, Biden was once again asked about his support or opposition to court-packing, and he gave a similarly unconscionable response.

When asked about it by KTNV Action News anchor Ross DiMattei, Biden once again dodged the question.

“This is the number one thing that I’ve been asked about from viewers in the past couple of days,” explained DiMattei.

“Well you’ve been asked by the viewers who are probably Republicans who don’t want me continuing to talk about what they’re doing to the court right now,” Biden replied.

“Well, sir, don’t the voters deserve to know…?” pressed DiMattei.

“No, they don’t… I’m not gonna play his game,” replied Biden.

Asked if voters deserve to know if he would pack the Supreme Court, Biden says “No, they don’t deserve” to. pic.twitter.com/uig5d14tsH — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 10, 2020

Voters don’t deserve to know? If Biden had a point about why he won’t release a list of potential Supreme Court nominees he’d choose from, there is simply no justification for him dodging this issue. His own party is promising to pack the Supreme Court should they win the Senate and the presidency. That makes it a key issue of the election.

Of course, we all know Biden doesn’t want to answer the question because his answer most certainly is “Yes, I support packing the court with left-wing justices.”

Court-packing is not popular with voters, and Biden definitely doesn’t want to alienate any independent voters who might swing in his direction. Clearly, his campaign has calculated that refusing to answer the question is politically more viable than telling the truth.

