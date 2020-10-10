Freudian Slip? This Might Be Biden's Funniest Gaffe Yet

After absurdly pulling down his face mask to cough during a campaign event in Las Vegas on Friday, Joe Biden decided to ditch the face mask while campaigning in Erie, Pa., on Saturday.

But maybe that wasn’t such a good idea. And I don’t mean because of the obvious inconsistency of when and where he wears a face mask.

Maybe he should have worn the mask so that he could have blamed the following gaffe on the mask muddling his words.

“Everywhere I’ve been hearing all around the country, ‘You’re trying your breast, but it never feels like enough.'”

“You're trying your breast, but it never feels like enough." –@JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/9igpAh7UUt — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 10, 2020

Oh, Joe… really?

Okay, I know he’s pushing up there in years, and he’s, I’m sure, trying his “breast” to speak, but come on, man.

