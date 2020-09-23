The Morning Briefing: Kamala Harris Will Remind Everyone How Awful She Is During Confirmation Hearing

Democrats May Regret Harris Being Back in the Confirmation Hearing Spotlight

Hump Day is here and we plod on into the end of the week as best we can. I’ll be plodding with a bit of whiskey. I hope you’re all having a wonderful start to your day, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

One big plot twist to this David Lynch movie that we’re calling 2020 is that the Democrats’ nominee for vice-president also sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Kamala Harris will have to take some time off of the strange, mostly virtual campaign trail that she and Grandpa Gropes have been on so she can attend to her day job. It’s not like Biden will be able to pick up the slack with Harris in Washington for several days.

We’re in campaign crunch time and the stakes have been raised since the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg last Friday. This is when candidates are wearing themselves out to make their cases. On Tuesday, Biden officially called it a day before noon for the second time in four days.

He’s gassed and there is more than a month to go. If Harris is pulled away from covering for this drooling idiot there’s a chance that the water-carrying press may not be able to gloss over his extended nap time.

Some on the Left think that the confirmation hearing could be a golden campaign opportunity for Kamala Harris.

Axios:

President Trump’s Supreme Court plans have created a major opportunity for Sen. Kamala Harris to go on offense, Axios’ Alexi McCammond reports. Why it matters: A confirmation fight puts Harris back in the spotlight thanks to her role on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Allies still point to her grilling Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 (clips of which have racked up millions of views on YouTube) and they laugh at her “suggested … hinted … inferred?” exchange with Attorney General William Barr in May regarding the Mueller report. These exchanges with Harris often go viral and they usually showcase a moment where she’s riffing or offering a snap reaction to the person she’s questioning.

with Harris often go viral and they usually showcase a moment where she’s riffing or offering a snap reaction to the person she’s questioning. Those are the electric moments that you can’t always learn during debate prep, and allies say they show that Harris is meticulous and skilled at the clapback — arguing both will serve her well in the Oct. 7 debate against VP Mike Pence.

I think there’s a lot of mental revisionist history going on there, unless what they are hoping for is that Harris gets another opportunity to remind everyone what shrill shrew she is.

As we have noted many times before, Kamala Harris is so off-putting that her own party decided that she was the first of the “top tier” candidates in the Democratic primary race who needed to go. Increased exposure to the public doesn’t really go well for Harris.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Since it’s a given that President Trump is going to nominate a woman, Harris’s Kavanaugh antics almost certainly won’t play as favorably as the Axios writer thinks.

If, as noted in yesterday’s Morning Briefing, Amy Coney Barrett or Barbara Lagoa are nominated, Harris may be exposed for the anti-Catholic bigot that she is:

In 2018, Kamala Harris suggested that Judge Brian Buescher was unfit to serve on the bench because he is a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization and charitable group with millions of members. “Since 1993, you have been a member of the Knights of Columbus, an all-male society comprised primarily of Catholic men,” Harris began. “In 2016, Carl Anderson, leader of the Knights of Columbus, described abortion as ‘a legal regime that has resulted in more than 40 million deaths.’ Mr. Anderson went on to say that ‘abortion is the killing of the innocent on a massive scale.’ Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed a woman’s right to choose when you joined the organization?” A Catholic organization opposing abortion? Who knew?

The optics of Harris teeing off on a Roman Catholic mother with a shrieking progressive “Gender traitor” rant won’t really help Team Harris-Biden win over any hearts and minds in swing states where the polls are tight.

It really doesn’t matter that the people who were already going to vote for the Democrat Trojan Horse ticket will be thrilled with whatever Harris does during the hearing. The people she needs to reach will see her for what she is.

And that’s terribly unpleasant.

Enjoy Your New Insurance Premium, Psycho

Woman had a TDS meltdown over a MAGA street corner rally then proceeded to hit the vehicle in front of her while police were behind her 🤣pic.twitter.com/rEVEGeKNaj — John D ● (@RedWingGrips) September 22, 2020

Oh No, Burn It Down Boy Is Back

Lefty soy boy who's threatening everyone is whining about receiving threats. Time for your diaper change now, little man. https://t.co/RHgIX1smLV — SFK (@stephenkruiser) September 23, 2020

If They’re So Desperate for $$$ Maybe They Should Start Serving Alcohol In the Main Cabin Again

U.S. airlines to make urgent call for new bailout ahead of October 1 job cuts https://t.co/EnBxEC0Xt3 pic.twitter.com/gryS8uXnt1 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 22, 2020

PJM Linktank

CNN: Yeah, McConnell Is About to Go 3-0 With Trump SCOTUS Picks

Trump’s Middle East Peace Deals Continue to Pay Dividends

And I will. Chuck Schumer Gets Heckled and Doesn’t Enjoy It. But You Can.

Biden will be missing come debate day. We Now Know the Topics for the First Trump-Biden Debate, But a Few Things Are Missing

LA County Rushes to Slap Hefty Fines on John MacArthur for Going to Church Amid Lockdown

War for the White House #11: War for the Supreme Court Edition

A Mob Hunts Down Judiciary Chair Senator Lindsey Graham Over RBG. He Deftly Flips It On Them

Treacher: Alyssa ‘#DefundThePolice’ Milano Calls the Cops

The New York Times Just Gave Definitive Proof the ‘1619 Project’ Is a Fraud

This should go swimmingly…Seattle to Pay Ex-Pimp $150,000 to Come Up With ‘Alternatives to Policing’

Oh. Don Lemon: Democrats Should ‘Blow Up the Entire System’ if Trump Confirms a Justice

Treacher, the Sequel: No, Amy Coney Barrett Doesn’t Belong to a Catholic Group That Inspired ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Chicago Postal Workers Threaten Strike After Several Mail Carriers Shot

Here’s Why Justice Ginsburg Is Being Laid to Rest at a Military Cemetery

Democrat Senate Candidate Called Police Gangsters, Thugs, Bullies, a ‘Danger’ to Children

Here’s What You Need to Understand About That Amish Trump Parade in Ohio

This Obama-Biden Administration Failure Killed More Americans (and Veterans!) Than COVID-19

Support For Trump Among Rank-and-File Union Members Remains Strong

Wisconsin Judge Rules Absentee Ballots Can Be Counted Up to Six Days After Election

His brain cells. What Is He Hiding? Biden Says ‘I’m Not Going to Answer’ Whether He’d Pack the Supreme Court

Trump Introduced Pro-Masking GOP Gov. Mike DeWine at His Ohio Rally and It Did Not Go Well. At All.

Harry Potter and the Transphobic Author

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 69: I Hate the Fall and Granny Boxwine Is Drunk

No, Rush Limbaugh, We Do Need a Hearing for Trump’s Supreme Court Pick. Here’s Why.

VIP Gold

Schlichter: Democrats Need Practice Making Threats

Even In D.C. More Residents Are Embracing Their 2A Rights

Shove It, Democrats. Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Seat Is Ours…And There’s Nothing You Can Do About It

From the Mothership and Beyond

The ‘Trump train’: ‘I’m tired of people putting down our president’

Two Co-Hosts from ‘The View’ Admit Political Defeat

Why CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp Says ‘Being a Republican Is Going to Be Illegal Soon’

WATCH: Even Michigan Teamsters Are Showing Up to Support the President

Pence Says Trump Is Planning Executive Action to Protect Pre-Existing Conditions

BREAKING: House Passes a Bipartisan Stopgap Bill to Prevent a Government Shutdown

Exclusive: Sen. Loeffler Introduces Legislation Further Protecting Women’s Sports Under Title IX

Ellen Addresses Toxic Work Environment in First Monologue of New Season

I don’t believe the wish ever happened. McConnell Reacts to Reporter’s Suggestion He Listen to RBG’s ‘Dying Wish’

Musk: Cheaper Tesla ready ‘in about three years’

Albuquerque City Council Shoots Down Gun Control Bills

Employee Of Philly Violence Prevention Program Busted For Carrying Gun

Dem Lawmaker Smears Bar Owner Who Committed Suicide

The medieval carpentry techniques used in Notre Dame cathedral rebuild

April Ryan Fangirls Kamala Over Her Spot On Ticket: “It Sends Chills Through Me”

Polls: Biden Still Underperforming With Hispanic Voters Nationally And In Miami-Dade County

Today Is ‘Battery Day’ At Tesla And The Company Is Expected To Announce Some Impressive New Tech (Update)

Old TV set interfered with village’s DSL Internet each day for 18 months

Good. Time to start treating the lawbreakers like the scum that they are: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Just Made Mobbing Motorists a Dangerous Affair

Company Gives Up Its NBA Suite, Fires Off Letter to Franchise Owner Over the Ruining of Sports

Kayleigh McEnany Tears Into Pelosi, AOC, and Schumer Over ‘Impeachment’ Talk, Schools Them on the Constitution

Look At How Democratic Officials Are Misusing Federal Coronavirus Aid

NYT Discovered Protesters/Antifa Are Harassing Residential Neighborhoods, Even Threatening to Burn Down Couple’s Home

Shocking: Hollywood’s Elite Revolt Against an Aristocratic School’s Woke Revolution

Atlanta Fed Forecasts a Thirty Two Percent Growth Rate in the Third Quarter, with the GDP Numbers to be Released Right Before the Election, October 29

American Sign Language Bible now complete after 39 years

Florida sheriff breaks out photos to educate the press on peaceful protests vs. riots and looting

‘Pay your staffers, dirtbag’: Evan McMullin’s big bad dunk on Trump over filling RBG’s seat backfires spectacularly

#EnemyOfThePeople Update: So very BUSTED! ABC News masqueraded anti-Trump activists as ‘uncommitted voters’ at Trump’s Town Hall

Ben Shapiro has a field day with grownup version of Woke Toddler who’s putting Principles First™ by voting for Joe Biden

We SEE YOU! Twitter caught censoring Tucker Carlson’s expose on Soros funding anti-police prosecutors as ‘sensitive content’

As Joe Rogan’s Platform Grows, So Does the Media and Liberal Backlash. Why?

BINGO. Feehery: Trump landslide is only way to save the republic as we know it

The Newest Addition to Denmark’s Happiness Museum: Tomato Seeds

Bee Me

NBA Players Wear Special Lace Collars To Honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg https://t.co/V2LJH4Proz — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 22, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

OK, this clip from Bad Lip Reading really isn’t that different from reality when it comes to Biden.

I’ve been asked to be a body double on Dancing With the Stars.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.