A Mob Hunts Down Judiciary Chair Senator Lindsey Graham Over RBG. He Deftly Flips It On Them

Early Monday morning, Senator Lindsey Graham woke up to police sirens, strobe lights and a screaming mob threatening the head of the judiciary committee. The issue? He’d better not hold a hearing on the replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election. Or else.

It didn’t take Graham long to turn his frown upside down.

The mob threatened to kick down his door. They used cymbals, police sirens, drums, strobe lights, and people throwing a whooping wing ding held court outside Graham’s SE Washington home urging him via bullhorn to “good morning, Lindsey Graham! Get up, Lindsey! We can’t sleep so you can’t either.”

We're here with your wake up call @LindseyGrahamSC RBG's seat will be filled after the election pic.twitter.com/0WIDUtbLfc — Sunrise Movement DC (@SunriseMvmtDC) September 21, 2020

The mob woke the neighbors who promptly called police to get rid of the rabble who were scaring their children and dogs. Eventually the police came. No arrests were made, even though the mob was breaking the “residential tranquility act,” according to police.

After the police warned they would begin making arrests, the mob retreated and marched away from Graham’s home screaming, “You can’t stop the revolution!” and, that old chestnut, “No justice, no peace!”

Before they disbanded for the day to do whatever it is that mobsters do during the daytime hours, the mob doxxed Senators Cory Gardner and Pat Roberts and suggested they make a similar wake-up call at their homes.

Before wrapping, organizers read out the home address of Kansas Senator Pat Roberts in Alexandria, Virginia, and suggested that he or Colorado Senator Cory Gardner should be the next target of a wakeup event. They added that this could be done in their home states too. pic.twitter.com/n2y9ukowRW — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 21, 2020

The New York Post reported that Graham wasn’t even home, but was sorry for the inconvenience to his neighbors.

“Senator Graham was not in Washington this morning during the protest and regrets the disturbance caused to his neighbors,” Bishop said. “Senator Graham has made it clear he supports President Trump efforts to move forward with a Supreme Court nominee.”

However, instead of whining, Graham decided to use the mob to benefit his senatorial campaign. He issued a fundraising ad urging people to “stand with me against the mob.”

So how did your Monday start? Stand with me against the mob: https://t.co/5iOnCoCB4e pic.twitter.com/nZzz14ngr0 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 21, 2020

Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity that the Left’s intimidation tactics won’t work.

“It’s pretty obvious that if they [Democrats] want an outcome, they’ll just destroy anybody’s life to keep the seats open,” Graham told host Sean Hannity. “They said they tried to destroy Brett Kavanaugh so they could fill the seat — they were dumb enough to say that,” Graham added. “I’ve seen this movie before. It’s not going to work, it didn’t work with Kavanaugh. “We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election. We’re going to move forward in the committee, we’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election. Now, that’s the constitutional process.”

Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski don’t support a vote to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November election. Senator Mitt Romney of Utah says he does.

Graham says the Republicans have enough senators to go through with a vote. The Republicans have 53 senators and need 50 to get through the nomination, with Vice President Pence breaking a tie.

