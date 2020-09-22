Don Lemon: Democrats Should 'Blow Up the Entire System' if Trump Confirms a Justice

You may recall CNN anchor Don Lemon telling Democrats that the riots needed to stop. His reasoning was purely political in cautioning the party leaders. He noted the riots were showing up in the polling, and it was negatively affecting Democrats.

There must have been some data for what Lemon was asserting because Joe Biden came out pretty quickly and gave an epic both sides statement about violence. He never mentioned antifa or Black Lives Matter because, of course, he can’t. Those groups are Biden voters if they vote at all.

So, when Don Lemon speaks, we should pay attention. Clearly, Democrats think a show that ranked 37th in cable news in August expresses views shared by some large swath of Americans. That is quite a leap of faith.

During the regular transition chat between Lemon and host Chris Cuomo, the two hosts discussed the possibility that Trump would nominate a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg and that the Senate would move forward with the confirmation of the nominee.

As strange as it may be, Cuomo actually sounded sane compared to Lemon:

Cuomo correctly citing the requirements for a constitutional amendment was somewhat heartening. At least some lefties can still quote the document and think it should be followed. However, Lemon seemed oblivious. He asserted that if Democrats win the White House and the Senate, they can override the requirements for an amendment and abolish the Electoral College.

It is never apparent why this would be so important to someone like Don Lemon. He lives in New York City, one of the most progressive cities in the country. He is located in New York State, which is also led by a Democrat trifecta. All of his preferred policies should be entirely possible in the state in which he lives, no matter who is in the White House.

Unless, of course, those preferred policies run afoul with the pesky Constitution. You see, what Lemon is proposing is what the Founders tried to avoid above almost everything else. Through a system of checks and balances as well as limits on federal power, they sought to prevent the tyranny of the majority. The Founders, probably more well-read than Lemon, saw the tyranny of the majority as a significant problem in pure democracies.

If Democrats eliminated the Electoral College and stacked the Supreme Court, the tyranny of the majority is precisely what would happen. Judicial review would become an activity in legislating rather than upholding the Constitution. Lemon did not even mention the fact that the Democrats are threatening to eliminate the Senate filibuster altogether. This would mean all legislation would only need a simple majority to pass.

In addition to packing the Court, Democrats have also moved to grant statehood for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. This move would add four reliably Democrat senators, permanently altering the balance in the Senate. There are now whispers about Guam, which would only add to the imbalance.

Then Don Lemon’s preferred policies could be forced on everyone across the nation. However, what Lemon and Democrats misunderstand is that the system will lose the consent of the governed in large swaths of the country. The simple fact is many Americans don’t live in New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, or Portland. And we don’t want to.

As Ben Shapiro asked on his podcast yesterday, what will Texas, Florida, Georgia, and others do when clearly unconstitutional gun control legislation passes and is upheld by an enlarged Court? That would be an unbelievable violation of the country’s foundational pact. We are supposed to operate like 50 smaller democracies that come together on some broader principles. This compact has slowly eroded over the last century, and it appears Democrats and Lemon are proposing the final blow to the fragile threads that still bind us.

Perhaps this is the best indication that the Democrats are now the party of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She proposed packing the Court back in 2018. No doubt, this idea was a hat tip to her idol, Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Then she was the person Minority Leader Chuck Schumer chose to join him at the podium to address the vacancy on the Court. Not House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but a freshman congresswoman.

Perhaps he chose her because she speaks directly to the left-wing radicals. Maybe it is a wink and a nod to the people terrorizing communities across the nation to keep up the pressure. After all, AOC said nothing is off the table. Don Lemon is calling for Democrats to blow up the system. As if that is not exactly what we have seen for the last five months.

The only real hope is Americans will vote en masse, in-person to stop this insanity. As Chuck Schumer said in this presser, this all hinges on the Democrats winning the Senate majority.

