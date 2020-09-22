Wisconsin Judge Rules Absentee Ballots Can Be Counted Up to Six Days After Election

A federal judge in Wisconsin succumbed to the hysteria over late mail delivery and has ruled that absentee ballots in the state postmarked by Election Day will be counted up to six days afterward. Currently, the law calls for ballots to be counted if received by 8:00 p.m. on the day of the election.

But judges are insisting they know better than state legislatures what the law should be. Last week, a judge in Michigan extended the deadline to count absentee ballots past election day by two weeks. And now Wisconsin joins the list of states seeing the law turned on its head by partisan Democratic judges.

Associated Press:

Democrats and their allies sued to extend the deadline in the key swing state after the April presidential primary saw long lines, fewer polling places, a shortage of workers and thousands of ballots mailed days after the election. U.S. District Judge William Conley granted a large portion of their requests, issuing a preliminary injunction that was expected to be appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. He put the ruling on hold for seven days to give the other side a chance to seek an emergency appeal.

Republicans argued that there was plenty of time for people to vote and an extension wasn’t necessary.

The Republican National Committee, the Wisconsin GOP and Wisconsin’s Republican legislators argued that current absentee voting regulations should be left in place, saying people have plenty of time to obtain ballots and get them back to clerks by Election Day. Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt said they were reviewing the order and working with others to determine next steps.

The judge criticized the legislature for caring too much about the integrity of the election and not making sure everyone would be able to vote — at least once.

There’s little doubt that tens of thousands of voters risk not being able to vote without expanding the deadlines, Conley said. “While the Legislature would opt to disregard the voting rights of these so-called procrastinators, Wisconsin’s election system sets them up for failure in light of the near certain impacts of this ongoing pandemic,” he wrote.

Those voters are not “so-called procrastinators.” They are procrastinators, and there is no reason on earth that any voter can’t mail their ballot by Election Day.

The Obama appointee doesn’t think much of the press either.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.:

“In a vain effort (in both senses of that word) at forestalling the inevitable judge appointment and bias dialogue so prevalent in what remains of the independent press, among commentators and on the internet, let me stress, as I did with the parties during the August hearing, the limited relief awarded today is without regard to (or even knowledge of) who may be helped, except the average Wisconsin voter, be they party-affiliated or independent,” Conley wrote.

The judge either lives in a cave or is lying. He doesn’t “have knowledge of” who would be helped? I call BS on that.

This is another case that will probably end up before the “new” Supreme Court. Still don’t think the election is important?

