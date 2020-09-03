The Morning Briefing: Nancy Pelosi 2.0 Is a Desperate, Pathetic, Lying Witch

The Witch Queen Pelosi Has Her “Let Them Eat Cake” Moment

The happiest of Thursdays to you, my dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

Today I have decided to go off on the most powerful woman in American politics because she is pretending to be a victim.

I have long praised Nancy Pelosi’s political skills. She’s a flat-out warrior who always goes for the jugular. In the last several months she has become Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes’s whipping bitch, however.

No one stays in power as long as Nancy Pelosi has without being fueled by some private sector motivation.

We are in a weird place now. We’re — on the hater side — set up brilliantly to make the case for Trump’s bravado. Pelosi and her ilk hate that, which means Trump is doing what he needs to do.

Nancy Pelosi has been is a position of power for so long that we know A LOT

Most of what we know doesn’t come back to haunt her, however, because the mainstream media will always be there as Pelosi’s PR department.

What Pelosi did this week with her private grooming session was the ultimate “Let them eat cake,” scenario from this plague.

Nancy Pelosi just got caught doing what all wealthy Californians do: ignoring the laws that the regular folk have to abide by.

California’s governor Gavin Newsom has been in the upper echelon of petty tyrants who’ve shut businesses down. Nancy Pelosi has been in complete support of what Newsom has been doing. Liberals are lying, small businesses are dying.

Bee Me

Public School Teachers Continue To Insist Their Jobs Are Non-Essential https://t.co/cUl8pbHwTR — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 2, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

Fast forward to 6:28 in this video for all of the badass A-10 Warthog fun. LANGUAGE WARNING. Also, violence warning. because it’s a Warthog, duh.

Stay on the right side of karma even if you don’t believe in it It’s a safe bet

