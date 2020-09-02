Portland Rioter Allegedly Stabs Two to Death Just One Week After D.A. Dropped Other Charges Against Him

Portland rioter Phillip Lawrence Nelson is now a suspect in a double-stabbing murder that occurred just one week after he was caught and let go by local law enforcement.

The original charges against Nelson of interfering with a peace officer were dropped the day after his first arrest in early June, and he was released.

Cassy Leaton and Najaf “Nate” Hobbs were found stabbed to death in Portland on June 16 after an apparent dispute over the building Nelson had been squatting in. Nelson faces two murder charges and is being held without bail.

Nelson is hardly the first — or last — left-wing rioter to be freed under an unofficial “catch-and-release” program by district attorneys in some of America’s most violent Democrat-run cities.

Antifa supporter Michael Reinoehl — “I am 100% ANTIFA all the way! I am willing to fight for my brothers and sisters!” he posted to Instagram coincidentally on June 16 — is currently under investigation for the murder of right-wing counter-protestor Aaron Danielson on Saturday night, also in Portland.

A law enforcement official told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that Reinoehl “is a person of interest” in the Danielson murder investigation.

On July 5 Reinoehl was cited for “possessing a loaded gun in a public place, resisting arrest, and interfering with police,” but also was quickly released.

Two weeks ago, someone who looks just like Reinoel was seen in the “notorious” video of an attack on two motorists and a trans person.

BREAKING: Accused Portland shooter Michael Reinoehl appears in notorious August 17th video of BLM-ANTIFA beating of two motorists and a trans woman pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/s1wt8gaDzu — Punished Elk Fountain🦌🔥 (@RadioFreeElk) September 1, 2020

Ronn Blitzer filed a report for Fox News on July 30 that district attornies “backed by liberal billionaire George Soros” are and have been “pushing for new practices that could see sharp reductions in prosecutions and incarcerations.”

In Cook County (where Chicago is located), Soros-backed state’s attorney Kim Foxx is practically a shoo-in for reelection. However:

Looking at her term in office, a report from the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund found a 13 percent decline in guilty pleas or verdicts in felony cases and a 39 percent increase in dropped or lost cases after Foxx took office in 2016.

While crime overall is down in Chicago this year, the murder rate and the number of shootings have both spiked since the riots began.

Shootings across the city increased by 71% last month, with 409 people shot in May 2020 compared to 332 shooting victims in May 2019, according to police statistics. Murders were also up by about 60%, with 85 reported in May 2020 compared to 53 last year.

The UK’s Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that the “BLM protester arrested for recklessly driving his spray-painted van in DC was also at Portland and Kenosha riots.”

Jeremy Vajko had been arrested on Saturday “during violent clashes between police and protesters in the nation’s capital.”

But there’s more:

The Metropolitan Police Department incident report into his arrest claims he was driving recklessly near the Hay Adams hotel and drove ‘into a crowd of over one hundred individuals’. He spent the night in jail and was released on Sunday. Prosecutors are not pursuing the case. On Monday, police chief Peter Newsham referred to the van and said it had also been spotted in Portland and Kenosha.

Vajko was arrested in Portland last June for interfering with a police officer and also pulled over more recently in Kenosha for driving with temporary plates.

Even though Vajko is something of a known entity to law enforcement, he enjoyed catch-and-release protection from D.C. authorities anyway. Vajko posted to Twitter, “They tried charging me with reckless driving however the District of Columbia asked them to release me and cancel the bond.”

The Daily Mail also reports that D.C. police are “looking into whether groups were being funded to travel to protest hot-spots.”

Ya think?

People with little or no visible means of support show up at various hotspots literally from one end of the country to the other, get arrested time and again for various offenses, some violent, only to have charges dropped, and then go on to commit similar crimes at the next hotspot.

There’s something sinister going on here, and it’s already cost Cassy Leaton and Najaf “Nate” Hobbs their lives.