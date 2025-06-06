Here's What We Know About the Swatting Attempt Against FBI Director Kash Patel

During a wide-ranging conversation on “The Joe Rogan Experience” this week, something truly disturbing came to light—something that should have every American, regardless of political affiliation, asking how we got here.

While discussing his experiences and challenges as FBI Director, Kash Patel casually dropped a bombshell that left Rogan visibly stunned: His home was recently the target of a swatting attempt.

“And as director of the FBI, I have a responsibility,” Patel began. “I’m not just gonna bring a case because somebody hurt me.”

Then came the shocker.

“They did and they continue to do it,” he said. “S—t, my house just got swatted yesterday.”

Joe Rogan, clearly taken aback, responded, “What?”

“Yeah,” Patel confirmed.

“You got swatted?” Rogan asked again, trying to make sense of what he had just heard.

“Oh, yeah,” Patel said.

The idea that the sitting FBI director could be the target of such a dangerous stunt was too much for Rogan to process. “The head of the FBI gets swatted?” he asked in disbelief.

“Yeah. yeah,” Patel repeated, before pointing to the deeper issue at play. “These people play… it’s, it’s the ultimate height of hypocrisy. They have two sets of rules—one against you and one for them.”

What on earth?! FBI Director Kash Patel tells Joe Rogan that his house just got swatted:



PATEL: "My house just got swatted yesterday."



JOE ROGAN: "The head of the FBI gets swatted?"



Patel didn’t elaborate on who was behind the swatting, but the implication was clear. There’s a coordinated effort to intimidate and silence people, and not even the head of the FBI is immune.

KLAS 8 News Now reported on the incident earlier this week.

A swatting call was reported at the Las Vegas home of the director of the FBI on Tuesday morning. The call was reported at around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3. The caller claimed an active crime was being committed at a residence, which happened to be the Las Vegas home of FBI Director Kash Patel. Police reached out to the residence and were able to determine that it was a false call before any response was sent to the home.

Thankfully, police were able to identify it as a bogus call before dispatching a tactical response—an outcome that isn’t always guaranteed in these kinds of situations. We’ve seen how these stunts can end in violence, even death.

But let this sink in for a moment. Someone tried to weaponize law enforcement against the nation’s top cop. This wasn’t just reckless—it was an attack, plain and simple. And while the media shrugs, anyone paying attention knows what’s going on here. The message was loud and clear: if you’re a conservative in power—especially one appointed by Donald Trump—you’re a target.

There was a time when this kind of political harassment would have been unthinkable. Now, it barely makes a ripple in the news cycle. But for those of us watching the growing pattern of intimidation against conservatives, it’s yet another chilling milestone.

