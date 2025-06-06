HELL NO: Unhinged Bannon Wants Trump to Seize SpaceX, Deport Musk

I have to be honest here, I don’t follow Steve Bannon. He’s not on my radar. That said, he just arrived on my radar because of something he said on his show on Real America’s Voice Thursday evening. And I have to say, he’s officially gone off the rails. During the segment, the former White House chief strategist launched into a tirade against Elon Musk, accusing him of being an illegal alien, and even demanding that the government seize SpaceX, and even calling for President Trump to revoke Musk’s security clearance and deport him.

“Elon Musk doesn’t know anything,” Bannon sneered. “He’s a know-it-all. He knows some engineering, don’t get me wrong, I give a hat tip for that, but he doesn’t know anything about the real world.”

Bannon’s fury appeared to stem from Musk’s past comments about cryptocurrency, his citizenship status, and his criticism of Trump’s legislative agenda. Referencing his time leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Bannon said, “He didn’t find any fraud. There’s plenty of fraud out there, he didn’t fi—This was President Trump’s first complaint: Was this all BS?”

He then called for drastic and immediate action from the president. “President Trump tonight should sign an executive order calling for the Defense Production Act to be called in [on] SpaceX and seize SpaceX tonight before midnight,” he said. “The U.S. government should seize it.”

Excuse me? SpaceX is revolutionizing space exploration—cutting costs, driving innovation, and accomplishing what bloated government agencies couldn’t. And Steve Bannon wants to hand it over to the federal bureaucracy? Absolutely not.

Bannon then veered into the realm of conspiracy, baselessly claiming that Musk may not even be in the country legally. “If you’re gonna deport illegal aliens, you gotta deport illegal aliens,” Bannon ranted. “They gotta go back to... go through everything about his immigration status. I happen to believe, given the facts that I’ve been shown, that he’s an illegal alien, and illegal aliens gotta be deported.”

He also cited Musk’s alleged past drug use—reported years ago in The New York Times—as disqualifying for a security clearance, drawing a comparison to Hunter Biden. “If somebody in your unit had that type of drug and they had a security clearance, what would happen to them?” Bannon asked Jack Posobiec, who responded by recalling Biden’s ousting from the Navy Reserve.

“Hunter Biden was summarily separated from the United States Navy over his very first weekend,” Posobiec said.

Bannon added, “They should take [Musk’s] security clearance away and all contracts should be suspended pending that investigation.” He reminded viewers that more than a year ago, he accused Musk of being “an agent of influence of the Chinese Communist Party because of his financial relationship in Tesla.” That, too, he said, “should be fully investigated.”

And finally, Bannon delivered his most bizarre comparison yet. “President Trump is a bull. Elon Musk is a baby calf, okay? And now it’s time, for the good of the country, the republic… Forget MAGA and the Republican Party. This is a national security issue now.”

He continued, “A very unstable individual [is] out saying very dangerous things about the president of the United States… and he has to be investigated. All government contracts should be immediately suspended.”

Bannon: SpaceX should be nationalized and Elon deported. pic.twitter.com/hMUzapTmAX — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 5, 2025

This wasn’t just political theater—it was a full-scale meltdown. Steve Bannon, the same man who helped mastermind Trump’s 2016 victory, is now using his platform to push for authoritarian crackdowns on one of the most visionary entrepreneurs of our time. Let’s be clear: I support President Trump, but that doesn’t mean I blindly fall in line with every grudge or impulse of his. Being pro-Trump doesn’t mean abandoning common sense or conservative principles. And it also doesn’t mean trashing an ally on a whim. I won’t trash someone just because they’ve landed in Trump’s crosshairs—especially not someone like Elon Musk, who’s done more to challenge the establishment and spark real progress than most in Washington ever will.

It’s supposed to be America First—not Trump First. Somewhere along the way, Bannon lost sight of that.

Steve Bannon's take on Musk is a full-scale meltdown that ignores common sense conservative principles. Don't settle for the mainstream narrative. Join PJ Media VIP with code FIGHT for 60% off and get the uncensored truth and deeper analysis you won't find anywhere else. Support fearless journalism!