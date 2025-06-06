HUGE: Fauci’s COVID-Era Devices Were Just Found by FBI

In a major breakthrough that could finally bring long-awaited answers to the American people, federal investigators have recovered Dr. Anthony Fauci’s COVID-era phones and electronic devices, which could include data crucial in determining whether the former architect of the federal pandemic response lied to the public and to Congress.

FBI Director Kash Patel, working alongside congressional investigators on the origins of COVID-19, revealed the bombshell during his appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“I mean, we just had a great breakthrough this week on Fauci,” Patel announced. “Senator Rand Paul, Senator Kennedy—and I hate naming names ’cause I always forget people—are doing a great job with us on COVID origins. And we’ve got multiple investigations open on that.”

According to Patel, the devices were believed to be long lost—if they were even preserved at all. That changed this week.

“They had always been looking for Fauci’s original phone—or not original, but phones and devices he used while he was Fauci back in Trump Land during COVID,” Patel explained. “And nobody had found them—till two days ago.”

Joe Rogan, clearly surprised, asked, “Really?”

“Yeah,” Patel confirmed. “Now look, your audience and everybody listening to this shouldn’t jump to the conclusion everything’s in there. We’ll look at it. We’ll pull it—we’ll rip it, as we say—and maybe it’s deleted, maybe it’s not. But at least we found it, and at least now we can tell the American people we’ve been looking.”

This is no small discovery. For years, Fauci has dodged serious accountability for his role in shaping the government’s pandemic response—often contradicting himself on key issues like mask efficacy, school closures, and vaccine mandates. And then he scored the jackpot when Joe Biden gave him a preemptive pardon for any crimes he may have committed.

Fauci has, among other things, been accused of lying about the origins of COVID, lying about the efficacy of face masks and the legitimacy of social distancing measures, including lying to Congress in sworn testimony.

“It is of public importance to figure out: Did that guy lie? Did he intentionally mislead the world and cause countless deaths?” Patel asked bluntly.

That question, which the corporate media has refused to ask, could now be answered—if the contents of those devices are intact. If so, there’s a real chance the American people will finally get a glimpse into the unvarnished truth of what was going on behind closed doors as our freedoms were being stripped away in the name of “science.”

“We owe those answers to the American people,” Patel said. “And the best evidence ever is always the people’s evidence who created it. And so now we’re gonna go and exploit those hard drives.”

This isn’t just about political score-settling. This is about justice. About uncovering the truth behind one of the most disruptive, devastating, and manipulated public health crises in American history.

“I think a victory for the American people that we broke with Congress is that we did find it,” Patel said. “We’re not done. We’re still looking. And we’re on the case.”

If Fauci’s devices contain what many suspect they might—emails, texts, memos—then this could be the beginning of the end of the COVID narrative that was sold to the public with smug arrogance and a manufactured consensus. The recovery of these devices is just the first step. What comes next could finally expose just how deep the deception ran.

Stay tuned. The truth is closer than ever.

