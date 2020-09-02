News & Politics

Kenosha Crowd Cheers for Trump While Dem Politicians Tell Him To Stay Away

By Megan Fox Sep 02, 2020 3:02 PM EST
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump flew into Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to survey the damage done by Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters after the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was wanted for sexual assault. The damage done to this city is unreal. It looks like a movie set from some dystopian post-war blockbuster.

Some Wisconsin Democrats, like Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and Kenosha executive Jim Kreuser, claimed Trump’s visit would be unwelcome. But the citizens of Kenosha gathered and lined the streets for the president’s cavalcade, greeting him like a hero coming to their rescue.

 

The White House has already put together a video with images from the trip.

Black Lives Matter, perhaps starting to get the impression that riots don’t curry public favor, is hosting a counter-protest with bounce houses and a DJ and attempting to make people forget their supporters participated in the burning of Kenosha.

The violence should be ending soon because the National Guard is on the ground. PJ Media’s reporter on the ground, Julio Rosas reported.

