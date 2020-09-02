Kenosha Crowd Cheers for Trump While Dem Politicians Tell Him To Stay Away

President Trump flew into Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to survey the damage done by Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters after the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was wanted for sexual assault. The damage done to this city is unreal. It looks like a movie set from some dystopian post-war blockbuster.

Surveying the damage: A drive down 22nd Avenue in Kenosha shows one of the multiple riot zones that hit the city last week, with several burned-out businesses and anything left boarded up #Kenosha #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/Bp6iGz1fim — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 1, 2020

Some Wisconsin Democrats, like Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and Kenosha executive Jim Kreuser, claimed Trump’s visit would be unwelcome. But the citizens of Kenosha gathered and lined the streets for the president’s cavalcade, greeting him like a hero coming to their rescue.

Trump supporters proudly and enthusiastically waive at ‘The Beast’ motorcade in Kenosha #2020TrumpLandslide @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/2XsI2Cl4lo — DeplorableArmyBrat (@yogagenie) September 2, 2020

I visited the great city of #kenosha yesterday to distribute water and food. The destruction and violence should NOT be happening in America. Democratic leaders in WI and IL have failed miserably to protect citizens! Stop the madness! pic.twitter.com/AHMpAFYI1O — Rep. David McSweeney (@1980reagan) August 31, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump tours what Biden will do to America. pic.twitter.com/vrY9VXuMaX — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) September 1, 2020

Thank you President @realDonaldTrump for visiting Kenosha to see firsthand the devastation and destruction caused by rioters. Actions taken by President @realDonaldTrump and @RepBryanSteil helped restore public safety in #Kenosha. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Up94WBIAPh — James A. Langnes III (@JamesLangnesIII) September 2, 2020

The White House has already put together a video with images from the trip.

Kenosha, Wisconsin, we’re with you all the way! pic.twitter.com/Xs49PEu4AP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Black Lives Matter, perhaps starting to get the impression that riots don’t curry public favor, is hosting a counter-protest with bounce houses and a DJ and attempting to make people forget their supporters participated in the burning of Kenosha.

Trump is in Kenosha now. So the neighborhood where Blake was shot is holding an event to counter that, to keep the focus on Blake. Faith leaders also here. After some speeches, it's now a block party, with food, music, voter registration, and a Black Panther themed bounce house. pic.twitter.com/o5ACwcIkYx — でじこと Dexter Thomas (@dexdigi) September 1, 2020

The violence should be ending soon because the National Guard is on the ground. PJ Media’s reporter on the ground, Julio Rosas reported.