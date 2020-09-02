How Do Democrats Keep Getting Away with Exempting Themselves from Social-Distancing Rules?

The amount of hypocrisy we have seen from Democrats when it comes to social distancing has known no bounds. Churches are being told they can’t hold in-person services at the same time thousands and thousands of rioters and protesters are given the green light to ignore social-distancing rules.

It was obvious to anyone paying attention that this unequal enforcement of social distancing means that the mandates the public is expected to follow have little to do with the public health. Even protests against social distancing are treated differently from protests against racial injustice.

But, Democrat hypocrisy has gone beyond unequal enforcement. At the same time, Democrats impose mandates on the rest of, and threaten us with fines or having our businesses shutdown in the event of non-compliance, we’ve seen time and time again that Democrats can’t even follow the very rules they have put on all of us.

Even the famed Dr. Anthony Fauci was seen violating Washington, D.C.’s mask mandate when he attended the Washington Nationals season opener in July. Violations of the mask mandate are subject to a $1,000 fine. Despite being caught violating the mandate, imposed by D.C. Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, Dr. Fauci seems to have avoided being issued a fine.

But the worst example of Bowser’s mandate being selectively enforced was after the funeral of Rep. John Lewis, which took place in Georgia. At the time of the funeral, Georgia met the status of a “high-risk” state for COVID-19, so all members of Congress who attended Lewis’s funeral were required to self-quarantine for two weeks upon their return to Washington. But, guess what? None of the attendees of John Lewis’s funeral had to comply with the mandate because Bowser exempted them from it.

How convenient.

Democrats have a knack for imposing rules on the public that they themselves won’t follow.

Back in April, Barack Obama was seen golfing at the exclusive Robert Trent Jones Golf Club the day after his wife Michelle had publicly urged black Americans to “keep each other safe by just staying home.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer violated her own social-distancing guidelines by joining BLM protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has repeatedly called for a national mask mandate, was recently caught walking his dog without wearing a mask. During a visit to Georgia last month, he was also caught not wearing a mask.

One of the most insulting hypocrisies came this week from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who visited a San Francisco hair salon for a wash and blow-out in violation of local mandates requiring salons to be closed.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” salon owner Erica Kious told Fox News. One of her independent stylists had taken the appointment.

Democrats try to blame President Trump for not being more strict when it comes to social distancing and wearing a mask, yet they’re the ones who have repeatedly shown that they consider themselves above the law and not subject to the mandates that the rest of us are expected to follow—or suffer the consequences. They don’t deserve credit for putting the masks on and staying six feet apart when the cameras are on. By playing by their own set of rules they’re proving that social distancing isn’t about the public health, but about control.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis