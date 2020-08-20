The Morning Briefing: DNC Night 3: Trump's Twitter Feed Was My Favorite Speech of the Night

Trump’s Trolling the Highlight of Kamala Night at the DNC

It’s Thursday in America again. I hope yours is going well my friends here in Kruiser Morning Briefing Land.

Night three of the DNC’s worst online hangout ever is in the books and the Republic has thankfully survived another speech by American Narcissus, Barack Obama. For that alone we should all feel well and truly blessed.

Tyler has a recap of last night’s DNC virtual torture here.

From a conservative standpoint, Wednesday’s night’s DNC slog featured the worst of the worst. Not only did the Lightbringer regale us with his presence, but Granny Maojackets made a video cameo appearance to whine about the fact that she lost in 2016 because we elect presidents the way the United States Constitution tells us to and not by the popular vote.

Hillary Clinton may be a bitter, pathetic woman but none of us will ever truly understand the hell she went through to sober up long enough to record that video for the DNC. Our thoughts are with her and whichever members of her household staff she verbally abused while going through her DTs. I sincerely hope there were no puppies around to kick.

Last night was, of course, the big night for Sen. Kamala Harris at the DNC. The woman who hopes to become the first beneficiary of a 25th Amendment coup gave her acceptance speech to the void and — in the best American presidential politics tradition — got the amnesia required to forget her disagreements with her running mate.

Harris’s brief trip to the “top tier” of the Democratic primary polls was fueled by a debate confrontation with Biden where she attempted to portray him as an old school racist.

I guess he’s been cured of that now.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Forget the DNC lineup though, the best video of the night was on President Trump’s Twitter feed:

Welcome, Barack and Crooked Hillary. See you on the field of battle! pic.twitter.com/ZrTKXcc6aU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

It stuns me that there are still Republicans who complain about Trump’s Twitter habit. His master trolling of the Dems is always entertainment gold to me. He’s actually making plague year politics fun with stuff like this.

The president had a couple of critiques of the two biggest speeches of the night. One for Obama:

WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

and one for Harris:

BUT DIDN’T SHE CALL HIM A RACIST??? DIDN’T SHE SAY HE WAS INCOMPETENT??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

There is more life in these three tweets than there’s been in three nights of DNC “festivities.”

This most unusual DNC wraps up tonight with a huge roll of the dice. They’re risking letting Biden off leash for an acceptance speech. Who knows, maybe they’ve been drilling him for months on this and he will actually pull it off. Or he’ll drop trou half way through and yell, “I HAVE A PONY NAMED JEFF!”

My colleagues will be liveblogging (some drunkblogging) the DNC finale tonight. The link will again be at the top of the home page once it starts.

Here’s hoping the president gets his CAPS LOCK on again.

Wait Staff Will No Longer Be Able to Lick Their Wounds While Healing

Governor Janet Mills (Maine) now decrees that staff in restaurants should wear face shields upside down so that they are attached at the collar instead of the forehead, so that their breath is directed up, not down. FACT!!! Seriously. Mental. pic.twitter.com/VMFOmd4DSJ — Richard Reichle (@RichardReichle) August 19, 2020

Margolis & Cox

PJM Linktank

#LetItBurn Update: Portland Rioters Set Fire to County Building Full of COVID PPE. Top Cop Begs Them to Stop.

Eh, they’ll cave. BREAKING: Facebook Removes Antifa Group That Incited Rioting Across the Country

But “myth,” or something. Antifa Rioters ‘Embedded Themselves’ Among Peaceful Protesters to Wreak Havoc in Richmond

Despite a Massive Budget Crisis, de Blasio’s Wife Maintains a Staff That Comes With a Shocking Price Tag

And the MSM still won’t call him out. DISGUSTING: Andrew Cuomo Pens Book About How He ‘Took Charge’ During COVID-19 Pandemic

Senate Republicans Preparing Scaled-Back Stimulus Bill

Postmaster General DeJoy Suspends Reforms Until After the Election

The Death Spasms of Marxism Are Making Its Adherents Crazier by the Day

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #31: The Only Swedish Model We’ll Ever Date, Plus Meet Mr. Jill Biden

The rest of the party is OK with it. Biden Condemns Appearance of Rabidly Anti-Semitic Linda Sarsour at His Own Convention

Progressive Pundit Torches Kasich: ‘We Don’t Want Him Either.’ Chris Christie Was Even More Blunt.

Trump Campaign Sues New Jersey Over the State’s Mail-In Ballot Proposal

Shucks. Radicals Outraged That AOC Had Only Bit Part in Democratic Convention

VIP

Goodyear’s BLM Double Standard Showcases the Left’s Hypocrisy on ‘Equity’ and ‘Inclusion’

Court Rules That Criticism of Islam is Still Legal in the US (For Now)

OK, Cancel Culture, Now Do the Wildly Racist Karl Marx

VIP Gold

CATCH THE REPLAY! LIVE NOW: VIP Gold Live Chat with VodkaPundit, Kruiser, and Preston

Nightmare for Democrats: The Impact of a Wretched Law in California Could Send Voters Running

From the Mothership and Beyond

Petty Tyrant Update: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Orders Hollywood Hills Home’s Water And Power Disconnected Due To Large Parties

Oh. Chicago Mayor Now Blaming Mississippi For Rise In Shootings

Detroit 2A Hero Trains Hundreds Of Women With Free Gun Class

How A Study Accidentally Proves Gun Control Isn’t Needed

It’s Not Just Biden That Doesn’t Get Second Amendment

He wants everyone he didn’t kill in March and April to die now. Cuomo Says It’s Time To “Reimagine Policing” As Shootings Spike In NY’s Capital City

Kamala Harris Forgets Disagreements with Biden in Her VP Acceptance Speech

Schlichter: The Post Office Conspiracy Is First Class Stupidity

What a Baby: Hillary’s Reaction to James Comey’s Tweet Means She *Still* Has Not Moved on from 2016

Creepy. The First State Orders All Students to Receive Flu Vaccine by the End of the Year

Portland Police Launch Manhunt for Suspect Caught on Video Knocking Out Helpless Driver

He’s got anger issues. The DNC ‘Nice Guy’ Image of Biden Is a Total Farce: Here’s Proof

President Trump Announces Sanctions Against Iran

Obama on Joe Biden: ‘Don’t Underestimate Joe’s Ability to F**k Things Up’

McEnany Slams Nancy Pelosi’s Latest ‘Manufactured Crisis’

Sure, let’s put them in charge. DNC Video: Democrat Asks “Why Can’t Folks Imagine A World Without The Cops?”

Girlfriend Describes Assault Of Adam Haner: ‘They Were Just Looking To Fight Somebody’

Injured Seattle Police Officer: Rioters Are ‘Very Violent, Very Destructive’

Miracles Happen: Chicago PD Arrests Woman Who Live-Streamed Herself Looting Stores (Video)

Pelosi Getting Ready To Cave On Smaller Relief Bill?

So That’s How They Do It — Getting 6 Votes From 3 Voters Demonstrated in Harris “Zoom” Speech

Barack Obama Remains the King of “I” in DNC Speech

Report: Durham May Finally Interview Brennan Friday

Sorry, Hillary: Everyone was still talking about Billie Eilish while they played your video

Has she told Joe? Democratic convention host Kerry Washington says that the black community is ‘hugely diverse’

CNN’s Jake Tapper asks former congressman if the GOP ‘is now the party of deranged bigots’

I’m surprised the number is that low. 9 in 10 Republicans think social media sites censor political views

Cops in Miami, NYC arrest protesters from facial recognition matches

Everything old is new again. In 14th-Century Florence, Some Residents Socially Distanced While Others Hit the Bars

Bee Me

Democratic Convention Viewer Wishing They Would Just Get To The Part About All The Free Stuff https://t.co/NwMuChfi4t — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 19, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

Tiny Church in Antarctica pic.twitter.com/gp3VnDdHwE — Architecture Hub (@architecturehub) August 18, 2020

This is the funniest of the SNL “Celebrity Jeopardy!” skits I’ve seen.

Now looking into becoming a gentleman cheese maker.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.