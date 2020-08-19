Trump Campaign Sues New Jersey Over the State's Mail-In Ballot Proposal

The Trump campaign is suing the state of New Jersey over its plan to go to a hybrid voting system for November. Each registered voter will receive a ballot and will have the option of voting in person or by mail. Most states mail absentee ballot registration forms and send ballots only to those who respond. The potential for fraud is obviously greater when so many ballots are in circulation.

CNN is quick to point out that incidents of fraud in American voting are few.

Trump himself has repeatedly said that expanding mail-in voting options will result in fraud. In reality, there is no widespread voter fraud in US elections, and nonpartisan experts say neither party automatically benefits when states expand access to mail-in voting.

That’s because few states are dumb enough to send actual ballots through the mail to all registered voters. This is the first election where that’s being tried and no one — certainly no “nonpartisan experts” — know how fraud might impact an election.

Nevada is also trying to send out official ballots to be mailed back by residents and the Trump campaign is suing them too.