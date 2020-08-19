Biden Condemns Appearance of Rabidly Anti-Semitic Linda Sarsour at His Own Convention

Joe Biden issued a ringing condemnation of the rabidly anti-Semitic, pro-Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour, who made a brief on-camera appearance during the Democratic National Convention.

Sarsour was kicked out of the Women’s March organization for her blatantly anti-Semitic views. She is also known as a driving force behind the Boycott, Divest, Sanctions (BDS) movement against the state of Israel.

The Palestinian activist appeared in a short video that showed a meeting of the Muslim delegates to the Convention — a meeting approved by the Democratic National Committee.

“Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, referring to Sarsour. “She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever.” The DNC platform, which was approved Tuesday, also condemns the BDS movement, while recognizing the rights of individuals who may feel otherwise. “We oppose any effort to unfairly single out and delegitimize Israel, including at the United Nations or through the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement, while protecting the Constitutional right of our citizens to free speech.”

The problem for Mr. Biden is that Sarsour appeared at his convention. That the Democrats would be so clueless as to allow her to appear and not have everyone think they support her agenda is mind-boggling. In fact, Biden wants the best of both worlds. He wants the pro-Israel wing of the Democratic Party to approve of his condemnation of Sarsour while giving a wink and a nudge to the rabid anti-Semetic wing of the party, which is trying to mainstream haters like Linda Sarsour.

The Trump campaign didn’t let the hypocrisy slip by.

Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour, who supports the Israel-hating BDS movement which boycotts Jewish-owned businesses, says the Democrat Party “is absolutely our party.” Her extreme bigotry is welcomed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/fWWbcztI3B — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2020

The Zionist Organization of America issued a statement in August 2019 that clarified Sarsour’s toxicity in unmistakable fashion.

Sarsour is the one who stands with terrorists and bigots, including Louis Farrakhan. Sarsour shared a platform with and praised Rasmea Odeh – a Palestinian-Arab terrorist responsible for murdering Jewish students; praised an Arab kid holding rocks to throw at Israelis as ‘the definition of courage,’ and tweeted her support for the intifada – the knifing, bombing and shooting campaigns in which Palestinian-Arab terrorists murdered and maimed 12,000 Jews.

Yes, but she supports Biden and the Democrats so… all else is forgiven.

Sarsour isn’t the only Muslim activist whom Democrats love to show off. Sarsour’s friend, the co-founder of the Women’s March, also has the ear of Democrats.

National Review:

The march’s co-president Tamika Mallory, who was similarly ousted over anti-Semitic controversy, also spoke at the DNC at a virtual meeting of the Democratic Black Caucus on Monday. Mallory attended an address by anti-Semitic nation of Islam leader Louis Farrkahn in 2018, during which Farrakhan labeled Jews “satanic” and called them his “enemy.” Mallory posted on social media after the event that Farrakhan was the “GOAT,” or greatest of all time. She later refused to denounce Farrakhan in January 2019, leading the DNC to drop its sponsorship of the Women’s March.

Sarsour and Mallory were so toxic back in 2019 that the Democratic Party felt it had no choice but to disavow them. Now they both show up at Joe Biden’s convention?

Biden’s condemnation of Sarsour rings hollow when he remains silent about another virulent anti-Semitic speaker and the growing stain of hatred that is infecting the Democratic Party.