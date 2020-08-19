OK Cancel Culture, Now Do the Wildly Racist Karl Marx

Cancel culture has come after Susan B. Anthony, because President Donald Trump pardoned her.

For what? She voted illegally. It was a protest. But for some reason, no president up to Trump thought to pardon her for it. So he did, as a way of celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

CNN wasted no time making sure its readers were aware that Anthony wouldn’t have wanted the pardon. It’s as if they had Trump critics at the ready on what we used to call speed dial (back when we used phones as phones, and actually had to punch in a bunch of numbers to call someone).

Now This News also wasted no time in trashing Susan B. Anthony to cancel her.

This guy, who probably still supports Bill Clinton, accused Trump of…just read his hot take.

Susan B. Anthony's legacy is one of defiance and protest against inequality and injustice (although for white women only). She would NEVER consent to a presidential pardon were she alive today. President Trump just "rape-pardoned" Susan B. Anthony. — Hans Nilssen 🌊🌊🏳️‍🌈 (@HansNilssen1) August 18, 2020

That’s…a new one. Trump really has broken millions of brains.

His pardon harmlessly draws attention to Anthony’s fight for women’s suffrage, during an election year.

But as long as Cancel Culture is coming after Susan B. Anthony, Flannery O’Connor, and others who died long ago and are not around to defend themselves or even apologize, it really needs to cut the head off the snake, so to speak.

Cancel Culture as we know it today is a product of Maoism, which in turn is a product of Marxism. Maoism is the Chinese version of Marxism. Maoists run mainland China today, as the Chinese Communist Party. Xi Jinping is very much a Maoist.

Cancel Culture can be traced through the Cultural Revolution of Mao, and over into the Khmer Rouge’s Cambodia, all the way back to one of the original Marxists, Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. Canceling enemies and undesirables is a longstanding Marxist value and tactic. It’s just what they do whenever they have the opportunity.

These days Stalin is more famous for airbrushing — canceling — his enemies out of photographs than for the millions and millions he killed. We largely have the dishonest New York Times to thank for this. The Times helped Stalin cancel millions, by covering up his deliberate starving them to death.

Compare a photo taken in the 1930s of five Communist Party officials in the USSR and you’ll see Avel Enukidze, photographed next to Soviet premier Vyacheslav Molotov and others. But during Josef Stalin’s Great Purge, the onetime member of the Communist party’s highest governing body was deemed an enemy of the state and executed by firing squad. Then, he disappeared from Soviet photographs, too, his existence blotted out by a retouched suit on another official from the original photo. Enukidze’s erasure was the product of a real conspiracy to change public perception in the USSR during Joseph Stalin’s dictatorship. Stalin’s commitment to censorship and photo doctoring was so strong that, at the height of the Soviet Union’s international power, he rewrote history using photo alteration. The stakes weren’t just historical: Each erasure meant a swing of Stalin’s loyalties, and most disappeared subjects also disappeared (or were killed) in real life, too.

Stalin was a champion canceler. And he was a Marxist. So was Mao.

So are the leaders of Black Lives Matter. They call themselves “trained organizers…trained Marxists,” which begs the question of who trained them and for what purpose? Where’s the school? Did they attend on scholarship?

The antifa rioters plaguing Seattle, Portland, and other cities are Marxists. Antifa got its start as the communists’ street thugs in Germany. So, they’re Marxists.

And it’s just commonplace these days for your local university diversity dean, professor, department chair, and untenured contract associate professor to be Marxists. Even if they teach math or engineering.

All of this should be quite problematic, because Karl Marx was an out and out racist. If, as the Cancel Culture vultures argue, racism earns cancellation, as they cancel Susan B. Anthony, then why haven’t they tackled Marx yet? References to offensive language follow.

Click with me over to the Marx and Engels Collected Works: Volume 48. Hit control+F and type the word “animal” into the search window. What do you find?

In a letter dated 26 April 1887, Marx writes:

“My congratulations to Paul le candidat du Jardin des Plantes—et des animaux. Being, in his quality as a n****r, a degree nearer to the rest of the animal kingdom than the rest of us, he is undoubtedly the most appropriate representative of that district.”

Marx didn’t censor the word I censored. He used it freely and seemed to enjoy it (see page 337 of Collected Works, in which Marx makes racist jokes). This is awful in itself, but shouldn’t distract from the other racism in his message, which is plain enough that it needs no interpretation.

Walter Williams wrote up Marx’s racism a couple of years ago. He noted that Marx thought very little of Mexicans.

When the United States annexed California after the Mexican War, Marx sarcastically asked, “Is it a misfortune that magnificent California was seized from the lazy Mexicans who did not know what to do with it?” Engels shared Marx’s contempt for Mexicans, explaining: “In America we have witnessed the conquest of Mexico and have rejoiced at it. It is to the interest of its own development that Mexico will be placed under the tutelage of the United States.”

Marx also used now rejected cranial formation theories to posit that blacks are inferior.

In a letter to Engels, in reference to his socialist political competitor Ferdinand Lassalle, Marx wrote: It is now completely clear to me that he, as is proved by his cranial formation and his hair, descends from the Negroes who had joined Moses’ exodus from Egypt, assuming that his mother or grandmother on the paternal side had not interbred with a n—–. Now this union of Judaism and Germanism with a basic Negro substance must produce a peculiar product.

Williams has more. It’s ugly. There’s no getting around it.

Karl Marx was a white, straight man who was an exuberant, freewheeling, flaming racist.

Cancel him and his ideology. Fruit of the poison tree, as Cancel Culture argues.

There’s a statue of Lenin — who was also a Marxist — in riot-torn Seattle. Do your thing, Cancel Vultures.

The fact that his current followers will not cancel Marx for his virulent racism is a major tell, isn’t it?

Racism just may not be what they actually care about. Perhaps it’s just a means to an end.