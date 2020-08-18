The Morning Briefing: DNC Night One—I Think the Democrats Want Trump to Win

A Most Unconventional Convention Approach

Greetings, my friends. I hope Tuesday is off to a good start for all of the Kruiser Morning Briefing faithful.

Well, the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) kinda/sorta got underway on Monday night and we’re still waiting to hear from the twelve people who aren’t in political media who watched it.

Those who did were in for a real treat if they’ve never had a concussion or done hallucinogenic drugs before and wondered what either is like without having to actually experience one.

After night one of the first of the COVID conventions I can see why the Republicans are playing coy about their plans for next week. It might just be best to reduce it to one big drunken Zoom meeting rather than try to create any sense of normalcy.

The DNC gave it a whirl but, hoo boy, was it a little off.

A series of individually recorded remote speeches gave it a “Gee we’re sorry we can’t be there for your 90th birthday, Uncle Joe,” vibe. That’s perfectly fine when it’s Uncle Joe’s 90th birthday but it’s not as fun if it’s Uncle Joe’s 90th attempt at becoming President of the United States. And Uncle Joe isn’t even at his own party to watch because he’s in the basement.

One of the more perplexing things was the DNC giving a speaking slot to former Ohio governor and noted mailman’s son John Kasich. Kasich brings slightly less excitement than dryer lint to any gathering he graces but what was most amusing was that during the somnambulant lead-up to the DNC, the Democrats were acting like Kasich was a real big get for them.

He’s a milquetoast squish Republican who no Republicans like anymore so he tucked tail and went begging for attention crumbs from the Democrats, which is the way of the spineless squishes. After backstabbing his own party to score points with the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the media, Kasich then — as Matt details at Townhall — crapped all over his hosts by disparaging Bartender of the Year Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The DNC may not have given AOC a long speaking “slot” for this week but she is still the party darling to younger Democrats. Kasich wasn’t going to win over any Republicans to Biden. He did, however, manage to annoy some of the progressives who the Democrats should be treading lightly with right now.

The DNC had a few other faux Republicans speaking on Monday. The only thing they had in common is that no Republican under 50 remembers any of them and they’re trying to feel relevant by doing useful idiot turns for the Democrats. They will be winning no hearts, minds, or voters. Other than the “LOOK! Republicans badmouthing Trump!” narrative it’s difficult to figure out what the DNC’s calculus for trotting out these losers was.

(Democratic National Convention via AP)

Bernie Sanders gave his socialist pitch to the DNC “crowd” while sitting in front of all of the firewood in America, which was weird. Bernie was predictably anti-Trump, but not so much pro-Biden. We all know that’s going to be the real theme for the Democrats going forward.

If the Trump-bashing is all they’ve got I like his chances more and more. Kamala Harris hasn’t electrified the Democrats quite like the media would have you believe. There may be a little post-convention bounce when the DNC is over, but it probably won’t be as big as in normal years.

Let’s be honest, the real fun at every DNC and RNC is watching the freak show of people covered in buttons and weird hats. Bernie in front of a cord of winter wood just isn’t bringing the magic. John Kasich in an empty field is a cry for help.

The DNC is using celebrity hosts every night of the convention, dipping into the same playbook that failed to win votes in the heartland for Hillary Clinton in 2016. The Democrats’ attachment to celebrities is a habit they just can’t seem to break. Celebs appeal to voters who the Democrats are already going to win, however. The voters they need back aren’t going to be terribly moved by the presence of Eva Longoria.

(Democratic National Convention via AP)

But hey, if they want to keep going down this path in order to connect with the common folk, I’m not going to talk them out of it.

The DNC could still rally this week and make people pay the right kind of attention but does anyone really think that Grandpa Gropes is going to wow the virtual throng with his acceptance speech?

I’ll leave you with what the DNC left their faithful with last night. It’s spectacularly awful but the brain trust over there thought this was a winner. Kira’s comment is priceless.

I honestly didn't think it was possible, but somehow Trump has turned the Democrats into Republicans a la 2008. #WhatIsThis #Really? https://t.co/uBaJEzT8zK — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) August 18, 2020

Bipartisan Loathing

De Blasio noticeably missing from DNC's presidential candidate montage https://t.co/VOtlPATPVR pic.twitter.com/96bKYRDwgt — New York Post (@nypost) August 18, 2020

PJM Linktank

Treacher: Now They’re Throwing Huge Concerts in a Packed Water Park in Wuhan, China

But remember, they’re a “myth.” Antifa ‘SECURITY’ Mobs Truck Driver, Kicks Him in the Face, and Leaves Him Bleeding on the Pavement

FLASHBACK: The Media Loves ‘Birther’ Conspiracy Theories About Republican Candidates

#LetItBurn Update: Seattle Defunded Police. Now Businesses Are Leaving, and Rioters Still Aim Explosives at Cops

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #29: Obama’s Painful Endorsement, and Introducing Fraud-by-Mail

SAVAGE: Trump Slams Kamala Harris for Donating to Bail Out Rioters and Looters

Hey, Joe, How Many Fingers Am I Holding Up? Biden Forgets His Grandkids in Cardi B Interview

Good. They’re evil. Teachers’ Unions Falling Out of Favor With Americans. Is It Any Wonder?

Would You Like Fries With That Anti-Muslim Hate Crime?

Virginia Cops Charge State Senator and Other Democrats With Felonies in Statue Toppling That Nearly Killed a Man

Can’t keep ’em down. Welp. Now Twitter Is Going After The Babylon Bee

Wow. Arizona Child Welfare Workers Caught Wearing ‘Professional Kidnapper’ T-Shirts

Oh, he’s still here. Al Gore: Trump Is ‘Putting His Knee on the Neck of American Democracy’

The Politicization of COVID-19 Science Is Dangerous and Inexcusable

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Trump and the Art of the Middle East Peace Deal

The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 26: Big Brother Is Out of Control

VIP Gold

Good News For Trump, Bad News For Beto In New TX Poll

‘Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter’: Conservatives Are the New Agents of Change

From the Mothership and Beyond

Kira: A Tyranny Of Testing: Why We Need To End Wholesale COVID Testing…Now

Concern for college town businesses amid postponed football season

Republican governors are failing us everywhere. After Deadly Weekend In Cincinnati, DeWine Wants Gun Control

Armed Citizens Fight Back In Chicago

Canada isn’t real. Canadian Gov Taking Bids On Designing Buyback

Alabama Self-Defense Case Shows Need For “Large Capacity” Magazines

Philly’s “Gun Turn-In” Didn’t Make A Dent In Weekend Shootings

Gun Grabbers Want Convention Momentum

Gov. Cuomo Had Some New, Interesting Names for the Coronavirus at DNC Convention

DNC: Clyburn’s Ringing Endorsement of Biden Preceded by Racial Comments That Made Him ‘Cringe’

This is how he wins. President Trump Presents America With a Choice: The Mob or Freedom

AOC Has an Idea for Saving the USPS and It’s Nothing Shy of Dumb

Seattle Police Officer Surrenders: ‘You Guys Won’

Minneapolis Business Owner Tells Trump How Democratic-Run City Abandoned Him During the Riots

Janice Dean Finally Gets Her Chance to Testify

Carter Page Speaks Out After FBI Tried to Destroy Him Over Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax

Joe Biden: Nuns Inspired Me to Run for President…And I’m Going to Royally Screw Them If Elected

Why John Kasich Speaking from An Abandoned Field Is Fitting for His DNC Betrayal

Group of NYPD Sergeants Call de Blasio an ‘Idiot’ for His Latest Take

Nobody asked for this. Just no. ‘Planes, Trains & Automobiles’ Gets Paramount Pictures Remake With Will Smith & Kevin Hart Starring; Westbook, Hartbeat Produce

Heckled By Factory Workers, President Lukashenko Says There Won’t Be New Elections ‘Until You Kill Me’

Fact-Checking Kamala’s Claim That Trump Is Afraid Of Strong Women: Pants On Fire

When Your Census Taker Smells Like Booze

Google is trying to test a secret 6GHz network in 17 different states

Trump Was Right All Along! Blocking COVID Cure HCQ Killed 10s of 1000s Say Latest Docs Calling out Fauci’s Deadly Anti-Science Agenda

Kamala Is Making the Same Mistake Clinton Did

Feel the love. Klobuchar Says Exactly Three Words About VP Nominee Harris in DNC Speech

‘That takes some incredible nerve’: Michelle Obama’s #DemocraticConvention speech contained some weapons-grade projection on behalf of her husband

DNC blues. Even S.E. Cupp admits that the Democratic Convention ‘feels more like a sad telethon’

Blue-check seeking high-quality photos from Trump boat rally ‘so that I can start doxing’

‘Was it worth it?!’ COVID thread from way back in March warning of the dangers of lockdowns and govt. overreach EERILY spot on

Julian Castro warns of “potential slide of Latino support for Democrats”

Coronavirus forces UNC to abandon in-person classes after one week

Meet Some of Nature’s Coolest Customers

Bee Me

Bernie Sanders Arrives In Hong Kong To Lecture Protesters On How Good They Have It Under Communism https://t.co/et4sI51Uy5 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 17, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

My cousin texted me about this song over the weekend. He said it was in case I needed anything for my “Meth Inspired” Spotify playlist.

I’m suspicious of all things acai.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.