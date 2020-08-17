Virginia Cops Charge State Senator and Other Democrats With Felonies in Statue Toppling That Nearly Killed a Man

A Democratic state senator, elected school board member, multiple representatives of the NAACP, and a passel of taxpayer-supported public defenders have been charged with felonies for tearing down a Confederate statue and nearly killing a man.

You’ll remember the June 10th incident, which was widely mocked for being a play-stupid-games, win-stupid-prizes moment, when those pulling down the statue didn’t bother to see who was standing in its path. Any levity over it, however, instantly vanished when the man suffered severe brain damage from the incident.

Graphic video: Watch the moment a toppled Confederate soldier statue falls on a rioter, injuring him severely. This happened tonight in Portsmouth, Va. All the statues around the monument were beheaded before this accident. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/yv5j45Fd7j — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 11, 2020

That horrific sight triggered an investigation, resulting in the felony charges Portsmouth, Virginia Police Chief Angela Greene announced Monday. Chief Greene read off a list of names of those charged with conspiring and organizing the effort to destroy a monument.

List of Democrats Charged in Statue Destruction

WAVY News reported that the police department is looking for 13 more people who were there that night when Chris Green was slammed by the statue.

Here’s the full list of those facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000: State Sen. L Louise Lucas

James Boyd, Portsmouth NAACP representative

Louie Gibbs, Portsmouth NAACP representative

LaKesha Hicks, Portsmouth NAACP representative

LaKeesha S. “Klu” Atkinson, Portsmouth School Board member

Kimberly Wimbish

Dana Worthington

Amira Bethea

Here’s the list of individuals facing a felony charge of injury to a monument in excess of $1,000: Brenda Spry, public defender

Alexandra Stephens, public defender

Meredith Cramer, public defender

Brandon Woodard

Hanah Renae Rivera

Raymond J Brothers

According to his GoFundMe account, the father of two can drink liquids and “is able to feed himself semi-solid foods and is able to drink from a cup independently. Chris is showing emotion by smiling and laughing when appropriate.”

He still cannot walk or talk.

A recall of State Senator Lucas is underway, according to WAVY TV.

Police body camera video obtained by 10 On Your Side through a Freedom of Information Act request shows Lucas telling officers they can’t stop the protesters. “I’m telling you, you can’t arrest them. Call Dr. Patton,” Lucas is heard saying on the video recording. Days after the incident, a local attorney started a petition to recall Lucas. She, in turn, filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against the attorney, Tim Anderson. Lucas has claimed all along that she did nothing wrong.

Democratic operative and former Virginia Governor Terry MacAuliffe tweeted his support for the accused felons.