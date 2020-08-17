Hey, Joe, How Many Fingers Am I Holding Up? Biden Forgets His Grandkids in Cardi B Interview

Joe Biden has turned in another forgettable performance in a basement bunker interview. No, we’re not being unkind. The former veep keeps forgetting stuff and it’s long past the time his sister, whose name he forgets, and his wife, whom he confuses with his sister, talked with him about it.

Biden’s interview with rapper Cardi B, timed for release the week of the virtual Democratic convention, highlighted Biden’s vow to raise taxes and give out “free” higher education. And it also highlighted Biden’s now trademarked and worrisome forgetfulness. (See the interview below.)

As you may be aware, the former vice president is perpetually confused. He’s forgotten the damnedest things while on the virtual campaign trail. He’s forgotten what office he’s running for; he’s forgotten former President Barack Obama’s name on numerous occasions; he’s forgotten the – “you know, the thing” – Declaration of Independence; he’s forgotten when he was vice president; he’s forgotten his party’s systemic racism and has gotten his sister and wife confused.

So perhaps it should be no surprise that when the former vice president did his interview with the medically transformed rapper Cardi B recently, he forgot the number of family members he has.

Joe, How Many Fingers Am I Holding Up?

At the very beginning of the interview, Cardi B attempted to talk about her two-year-old daughter and Biden jumped in to declare that there is no more caring individual than himself when it comes to kids. That why he forgot two of his grandkids.

You’re telling me. I got four kids, five grandkids. Come on, I’m an expert. I understand about kids. They’re the most important thing in the world. They come first.

Here’s the snippet from the interview.

Joe Biden has 7 grandkids pic.twitter.com/Rsp9AIVaA7 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 17, 2020

Previously, he’s “forgotten” to count Hunter Biden’s latest love child from his corps of grandkids, but this time Biden forgot two of them.

Biden’s son Beau has two kids and Hunter Biden has five children – that we know of.

Hunter’s love child, a product of his coupling with a D.C. stripper from Arkansas — while he was dating his deceased brother’s widow with whom he was having an affair while he was still married to his first wife. He also has a new baby boy born to him and a woman he later married.

That’s five kids. Plus two. And, unless you’re part of the woke mob who believe 2+2=5, that still equals seven.

Fox News reported that Cardi B emphasized that black people are on the streets just rioting for equality and how she doesn’t feel like an American.

The Grammy-winner emphasized how Black people are just “asking for equality,” fairness, and justice. “That is all,” she said. “I feel like everything people are asking for is getting interpreted in a very different way. No, it’s simple: We just want justice. We want to feel like Americans.” Biden said he’s sure the change in the world will come from her generation. “You’re the smartest, the best educated, the least prejudiced, and the most engaged generation in history. And you’re going to change things,” he said.

Cardi B has had an epiphany in the past few years about where all her tax dollars are going. She’s ranted about rats on the streets, not enough charitable “reductions,” and believes the 40% the government takes out of her bountiful earnings is confiscatory. Nevertheless, she has supported Bernie Sanders in the past and now backs Joe Biden, both of whom have promised to raise her taxes.

See the interview below.