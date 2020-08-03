The Morning Briefing: Alexandria Ocasio--Cortez Keeps Finding New Ways To Be Stupid

AOC Is Dumber Than Dumb

Happy Sixth Month of March, 2020, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing readers.

She’s baaaaaaaaack.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has been taking a break from being the Progressive Princess of Stupidity lately but we all knew that she would be back at some point. It is almost impressive how awfully ignorant AOC can be at times, as if she is constantly trying to embarrass herself.

Her most recent foray into brain-dead finds her criticizing Roman Catholic St. Damien of Molokai for being a “colonizer.” Rick has the full story here:

Most missionaries avoided administering to lepers for fear of contracting the disease themselves. But Father Damien didn’t listen. Eventually, he also became a leper and died at age 49 of the disease. Damien did more than pray for the lepers. He helped initiate reforms of how native people were treated. He also “aided the colony by teaching, painting houses, organizing farms, organizing the construction of chapels, roads, hospitals, and churches. He also personally dressed residents, dug graves, built coffins, ate food by hand with lepers, shared pipes with them, and lived with the lepers as equals.

Damien’s “colonizing” involved ministering to people who were so loathed by society that they were ostracized and sent to live in remote places in colonies where they were to fall apart and die.

What an awful guy.

It’s not just that AOC is wrong about so many things, it’s that she’s always spectacularly wrong. Her hot takes sound more like the ravings of a toddler than what one would expect from a member of Congress. In this particular case, it seems that she knew nothing more about St. Damien than that he was white. AOC is the one millennial who has never heard of Google or Wikipedia.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

What makes AOC’s ongoing dumb takes so disturbing is that she has become a revered guiding light for the Democrats. The radical fringe AOC wing of the Democratic party has become the main wing. Joe Biden has completely abandoned any pretense of being a moderate and is now devoted to sucking up to AOC and her squad.

Every utterance of hers is treated as brilliance by the mainstream media, no matter how simple it is to disprove. AOC is the Left’s Golden Child right now and she’s a blithering idiot.

To her credit, she never backs away from any of her paste-eating stupid statements. Nobody loves AOC as much as AOC does, and she is just thrilled with everything she says. She will often double-down on her monumental wrongness just because she knows the media will back her up.

Your Life On Democrats

Devastating toll of Chicago’s violence: Number of shooting victims younger than 10 years old three times higher than last year https://t.co/qLbKokImPK — Chicago Breaking News (@ChicagoBreaking) August 3, 2020

PJM Linktank

EVERYTHING IS FINE. Minneapolis Police, Defunded by City Council, Advise Residents to Obey Criminals

The Slaughter of the Innocents in Chicago Continues With 9-Year Old Murdered

Missing Christian Woman—and Supposed Convert to Islam—Remains ‘Servant of Christ’

White House, Democrats Report ‘Progress’ But No Deal Yet on Pandemic Relief

Tik Tok Says It’s ‘Not Going Anywhere’ After Trump Threat to Ban It

<searching for my shocked face> After Mayor De Blasio Disbands Anti-Crime Unit, Shootings In New York Skyrocket

But justice, or something. Louisville Black Lives Matter Using ‘Mafia Tactics’ on Hispanic Business Owners

Are Members of Congress Immune From COVID-19? DC Mayor Bowser Seems to Think So

Austin Police, Texas State Troopers Prevent Violence and Arrest Many

Ya think? Democrats Urging Biden Not to Debate Trump

‘Masks Make Us Slaves’: Massive Anti-Lockdown Protest in Berlin

CDC Director Says ‘It Is in the Public Health Interest’ to To Reopen Schools for K-12 Students

Rep. Moulton, Democrat: Red States ‘Getting What’s Coming to Them’ on Coronavirus

Everything she says makes her dumber. Ocasio-Cortez Calls Catholic Saint Who Administered to Lepers a ‘Colonizer’

GOP Appears Ready to Cave on $600-a-Week Unemployment Benefit

Is This a Scene From Nazi Germany? No, It’s the Portland ‘Peaceful Protesters’ Burning Bibles

Death Penalty Sentence Overturned in Boston Marathon Bomber Case

Thanks to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Some of Us Still Live in America

Lawmakers Confront Google CEO Over Anti-Free Speech, Copyright Practices

If This Poll Is Accurate, Trump Will Be Reelected Easily

Power Forward: While Everyone Else Around Him Kneels, the NBA’s Jonathan Isaac Stands

American Cancer Society Issues New Screening Recommendations for ‘Individuals With a Cervix’

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 56: Social Media Gives Soy-Boy Wusses a False Sense of Security

VodkaPundit Joe Biden’s Veep Delay Underscores a Campaign and a Candidate in Chaos

The Lessons from History on Masks: It’s Kabuki Theater All the Way Down

VIP Gold

No big deal, just Rep. Jim Clyburn comparing President Trump to Mussolini

Border Patrol Agents Arrest Murder Suspect in DC Homicide Case

From the Mothership and Beyond

Democrat Campaign Platform Turns 2A Rights Into A Privilege

Facebook Says It’s Not Removing NRA Supporters From Platform

Man Charged With Shooting Chicago Cops Should Have Been Behind Bars

Schlichter: Time For Tough Love For The Euroweenies

What the Silence Over Bill’s Alleged Visit to Epstein’s Pedophile Island Tells us About the Acela Media

NBA Players Reveal Why They Chose to Stand for the National Anthem

Why Dr. Birx Says the Coronavirus Pandemic Is Different Than in March

‘Get the F**k Out My Way!’: Black Man Goes Off on BLM Protestors

Bernie Confirms What We Knew About Progressives and a Biden Presidency

And we’re back. WATCH: SpaceX Astronauts Splash Down in the Gulf of Mexico

Nah, she’s a commie lover. All Democrats are. Rep. Karen Bass: I’m Not A Commie Lover, Just a Slow Learner

WATCH: Tucker Drops a Truth Bomb About Dr. Fauci Being a ‘Total Fraud’

The Absurd Reason Why Pro-Life Protestors Were Arrested in DC

WATCH: Rioters Burn Bibles, American Flags in Downtown Portland

Boston “Abolishes” Special SWAT Team That Captured Marathon Bomber

Donald Trump’s October Surprise: Aliens?

Bored Kids Turn To Old-School Entertainment… Classic Mattel Toys Make A Comeback

Pittsburgh Launching Guaranteed Income Program

So Were The Mystery Seeds A Chinese Bio-Attack?

Dr. Hotez: “We Need A National Pause”, Targets October To Reopen The Country

Wilford Brimley in “Absence of Malice” Was A Part Of What Made Me Want To Be Fed

Megyn Kelly Lays Out What the BLM Is All About, And She’s Not Shy About It

Breaking: Trump Admin Agrees to Allow Microsoft to Negotiate Purchase of TikTok

There’s More! Gavin Newsom’s Property Taxes Are Chronically Delinquent and There’s No Excuse

‘The Most Trusted Name in News’ Update: CNN Analyst Says Non-Maskers Should Be On Their Own ‘Terrorist’ List

Antifa/BLM Portland: “I Thought You Said the Mayor And Governor Were On Our Side?”

‘…told him Monday to clean out his locker’: Pac-12 football players sign letter saying they will opt-out of the season because of COVID-19

Life finds a way: Bay Area angel investor is hiring a teacher for his backyard micro-school

Parents in Montgomery County, MD consider legal action to open up private schools

‘NOT a joke’: Dan Bongino has the ‘scoop’ on Biden’s cognitive decline and it’s just getting WORSE and worse for the Democrats

Smells Like Onion

Russian Bathhouse Guest Having Trouble Relaxing Over Sound Of Eastern-European Gangsters Planning Assassinations https://t.co/R7Spl8Qfp9 pic.twitter.com/NKK3ZWijGz — The Onion (@TheOnion) August 1, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

We don’t all shine on. John Lennon lied about a lot of things.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.