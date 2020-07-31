The Kruiser Kabana Episode 56: Social Media Gives Soy Boy Wusses a False Sense of Security

Wrapping up the week with yet another topic inspired by the weekly live chat I do with fellow senior columnist Stephen Green and our deputy managing editor, Bryan Preston

We were talking about the rioting brats and I mentioned that I didn’t think any of them would do well if they met some real resistance. That conversation turned into a slight indictment of social media — specifically Twitter — and how it has emboldened people because they don’t have to be face-to-face with whomever they are confronting. That’s now being manifested in cities where Democratic leadership has called off the cops and is propping up these progressive malcontents during their “mostly peaceful protests.”