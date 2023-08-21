The Morning Briefing: Biden Is Ignoring Maui, but I have a Plan to Get Joe There ASAP!

Dear Kruiser fans,

The bad news: No, Kruiser is not yet back. The good news: He is day drinking.

Some of you are going to curse me out as being heartless, but what I’m about to say is true, Hawaii lacks the electoral votes to draw *President Biden’s interest. Also, Hawaiians are too damn loyal to the Democrats to begin with.

You see, President Dookie-pants was going to visit Maui, but who can resist Lake Tahoe this time of year? Not the Biden family. Not for a paltry four electoral votes, anyway.

I have some ideas as to how Hawaiians can get Joe Biden to visit.

Idea #1: Empower a Rapist

Gropey Joe found time to visit Wisconsin to pay homage to a sexual assaulter named Jacob Blake, who was rightfully ventilated seven times while ignoring police commands so that he could snag a knife.

But Hawaiians need to understand two things: Wisconsin is a swing state, and Hawaii is a shoo-in for the communists in the Democrat Party. Also, the black vote is way more important to them than that of Polynesian Americans.

Please understand that Biden requires spending 40% of his year sunning his bumper crop of liver spots, and he’ll get to you when your number of electoral votes increases and your unshakable loyalty begins to waver.

For example, President Joe “totally showered with his daughter Ashley” Biden did the same political math equation for Ohio and decided, that although he’d love the Buckeye state’s delicious 17 electoral votes in 2024, those jackanapeses in Trump-loving East Palestine didn’t merit Biden’s attention. So, screw them, their symptoms, polluted air and water, and dead livestock and pets.

The way Biden turned his back on eastern Ohio, considering the state’s electoral votes, you almost think he knows he has 2024 in the bag and doesn’t need their stinkin’ votes.

FACT-O-RAMA! Even the Communist News Network (CNN) is reporting that precious water was delayed by a Hawaiin state agency during the inferno, but who needs water in a fire, right?

Idea #2: Move to Ukraine

Now, if I were subhuman, I would drop the “you get what you vote for” card on our fellow Americans in the 50th state, but I would never do such a thing. I will say this: If Hawaii wants more than $700 per household to replace their homes, cars, clothes, and furnishings, they should move their beautiful state to Ukraine.

The haole-in-chief has barely lifted a finger to help or visit the Aloha State but recently had the nati to ask Congress for yet another $24 billion for Ukraine.

But at least he had a smile for the Hawiians desperately searching for their families.

This is the face of an evil, old, beleaguered man smirking, sun-tanning, and fiddling as Maui burns and hundreds die. These are the images that define a Presidency. pic.twitter.com/pN4cTwyZeZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 14, 2023

Even our soon-to-be fellow countrymen in communist China, who flooded their own people, are mocking the U.S. response to the tragedy in Maui.

SCUM-O-RAMA! So-called “investors” are calling survivors on Maui and asking to buy their land. East Palestine residents aren’t as “lucky.”

I wish the Hawaiians well. I hate to see people suffer. But unless Hawaii declares war on Russia, or at least learns how to launder mad stacks, I don’t see Biden doing much to help them.

