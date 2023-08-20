Report: Hunter Biden Would Have Gotten Away Scot Free If Not for the IRS Whistleblowers

David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney who has led the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, reportedly did not plan to charge the president’s son until IRS whistleblowers stepped forward alleging tax fraud that would have sent any other American to prison.

Weiss, then U.S. attorney in Delaware, investigated Hunter Biden and concluded that there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute him for tax fraud. But two IRS whistleblowers stepped forward and revealed exactly what Weiss was passing on to prosecute.

Gary Shapley, Jr., an IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent who oversaw the IRS probe into the president’s son, and Joseph Ziegler, a criminal investigator, testified that in 2018, Hunter Biden listed payments to prostitutes on his tax returns to the company Owasco P.C., which allegedly “brought in his consulting fees.”

“So, I mean, everything, there was a payment that — there was a $25,000 to one of his girlfriends and it said, ‘golf membership.’ And then we went out and followed that money it was for a sex club membership in LA.”

Any regular Joe who tried to get away with expensing prostitutes or sex club memberships would have gone to jail.

“It appears that if it weren’t for the courageous actions of these whistle-blowers, who had nothing to gain and everything to lose, Hunter Biden would never have been charged at all,” a team of lawyers for one of the IRS agents told the New York Times in a statement.

This is essentially why Attorney General Merrick Garland made Weiss special counsel in the case. The appearance of impropriety had become a political time bomb.

National Review:

Having been humiliated by Judge Noreika’s exposure of Biden Justice Department corruption, Weiss is now posing as a tough guy who insists the diversion is null and void because Hunter did not fulfill a separate plea agreement that called for him to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges — not content with eschewing easily provable tax felonies, tough guy Weiss also promised to push for a no-jail sentence. This would be quite hilarious if it weren’t so infuriating. As it happens, the public will be spared from the worst of Weiss’s machinations, at least in the short term. But that is no thanks to Weiss. He’d like you to think he’s a born-again prosecutorial dynamo after last week’s charade, in which Merrick Garland pretended to name him a special counsel. In reality, Weiss remains a high-ranking Biden Justice Department official who is ineligible to be a special counsel — at least by regulation as opposed to Garland’s hocus-pocus.

At one point, Hunter Biden’s lawyers attempted the ultimate power play; if Hunter Biden were criminally charged, his lawyers would call his father, the president of the United States, to the stand.

Politico:

“President Biden now unquestionably would be a fact witness for the defense in any criminal trial,” Clark wrote in a 32-page letter reviewed by POLITICO. That letter, along with more than 300 pages of previously unreported emails and documents exchanged between Hunter Biden’s legal team and prosecutors, sheds new light on the fraught negotiations that nearly produced a broad plea deal. That deal would have resolved Biden’s most pressing legal issues — the gun purchase and his failure to pay taxes for several years — and it also could have helped insulate Biden from future prosecution by a Republican-led Justice Department.

What the Times article shows is that the plea deal was on its way to approval and Hunter Biden being free of the threat of prosecution on the gun charge and tax fraud crimes until two IRS agents stepped forward and alleged undue influence by Biden surrogates in the Justice Department.

Hunter Biden will concoct another plea deal, and it will probably include some minimal amount of jail time. But the goal of protecting “the big guy” will have been reached.