Is It Possible That the COVID Shots Are Driving Red Meat Allergies?

Is it possible that the mRNA shots deceptively marketed as “vaccines” are driving the spike in red meat allergies across the U.S.?

First, let’s lay some foundation for the argument. Here are stone-cold facts:

The CDC, as I have reported at PJ Media, has been warning of an unexplained rise in a red meat allergy called alpha-gal syndrome (AGS), which (at least historically) has been caused by a molecule introduced into humans by way of a tick bite.