Why Is the CDC Suddenly Warning of Increase in Red Meat Allergy?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has been promoting a study — at least one of the researchers who has financial ties to Anthony Fauci’s former agency, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) – indicating that the prevalence of a tick-borne illness called alpha-gal syndrome (AGS), in which the patient develops a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction to a protein in red meat, has increased in recent years.

Via CDC (emphasis added):

During January 1, 2017–December 31, 2022, a total of 357,119 tests were submitted from residences in the United States, corresponding to 295,400 persons. Overall, 90,018 (30.5%) persons received a positive test result in the study period, and the number of persons with positive test results increased from 13,371 in 2017 to 18,885 in 2021. Among 233,521 persons for whom geographic data were available, suspected cases predominantly occurred in counties within the southern, midwestern, and mid-Atlantic U.S. Census Bureau regions. These data highlight the evolving emergence of AGS and can be used to help state and local health agencies initiate surveillance and target public health outreach and health care provider education to high-risk localities… The number of AGS cases in the United States is predicted to increase during the coming years, presenting a critical need for synergistic public health activities including 1) community education targeting tick bite prevention to reduce the risk for acquiring AGS, 2) HCP education to improve timely diagnosis and management, and 3) improved surveillance to aid public health decision-making.

The corporate state media has picked up on the trend.

Via ABC News (emphasis added):

“The burden of alpha-gal syndrome in the United States could be substantial given the large percentage of cases suspected to be going undiagnosed due to non-specific and inconsistent symptoms, challenges seeking healthcare, and lack of clinician awareness,” Dr. Johanna Salzer, senior author on both CDC studies, said in a statement. “It’s important that people who think they may suffer from AGS see their healthcare provider or an allergist, provide a detailed history of symptoms, get a physical examination, and a blood test that looks for specific antibodies (proteins made by your immune system) to alpha-gal.”

Forgive my conspiratorial self-indulgence, as well as for not reflexively trusting in the benevolence of our Public Health™ overlords — both unforgivable sins in neoliberal orthodoxy — but I can’t help but notice this newly prominent awareness of AGS dovetails with the technocrats’ (clearly highly orchestrated) propaganda and regulatory push to curtail meat consumption among the population and replace it with tofu and Klaus Schwab’s zhe bugs.

Earlier this summer, as I reported at PJ Media, the Brandon entity granted first-of-its-kind regulatory approval for lab-grown meat.

The Irish government is currently in the planning phase to sacrifice 65,000 cows (at a cost to the taxpayers of 200 million euros) to fight something called “climate change.”

CNN is encouraging pet owners to feed Fifi and Fluffy zhe bugs for — you guessed it! — “climate change.”

So, here’s how I’m war-gaming this out:

This is a new propaganda campaign to scare the bejesus out of Joe and Jane Sixpack as part of a multi-pronged strategy to cripple meat production and/or;

Some agency is working on a hot new, highly infectious pathogen based on the naturally occurring alpha-gal molecule that triggers a red meat allergy and that may or may not be “accidentally” released at some point in the future. The goal of this pre-conditioning could be simultaneously both to pre-program awareness of AGS in the public consciousness and to provide plausible deniability of the synthetic nature of any pathogen released from a lab (“we didn’t do it; the ticks did!”).

Obviously, the second item there is pure speculation. But what we do know for a fact is that the U.S. government has various clandestine biolabs under its control scattered throughout the world, operating in near-total secrecy, with no real popular oversight of any kind – including in the active warzone of Ukraine. Don’t take my word for it; Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland admitted as much in March 2022 congressional testimony.

It is classic Russian technique to blame on the others what they are planning to do themselves. https://t.co/QjFnk4yRh7 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 8, 2022

Via the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv:

The U.S. Department of Defense’s Biological Threat Reduction Program works with the Ukrainian Government to consolidate and secure pathogens and toxins of security concern in Ukrainian government facilities, while allowing for peaceful research and vaccine development… Our joint efforts help to ensure that dangerous pathogens do not fall into the wrong hands. We’re proud to partner with… the [Ukrainian]Ministry of Defense to make us all safer.

Or, perhaps, the government pushing the whole “red meat allergy” scare could simply be chalked up to the governing authorities loving us and wanting us to be happy.