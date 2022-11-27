CNN Blames Pets for Climate Change, Demands Owners Feed Them Insects

The corporate technocracy has man’s best friend in its crosshairs, fingering pets as the latest villains in the climate change narrative — more useless eaters that Schwab and Co. at the World Economic Forum can target for eventual destruction.

In the meantime, until their ultimate depopulation objective is feasible, the corporate media will simply humiliate and demoralize them, as they do their human owners, with ritual shaming campaigns.

Via the liberal sadists at CNN:

Researchers have showed that pets play a significant role in the climate crisis… Their meat-heavy diet is the biggest contributor to their carbon pawprints, which requires an abundance of energy, land and water to produce. And the production of pet food emits huge amounts of planet-warming gases.

How dare mammals, human or nonhuman, breathe air and eat their natural diets! Doing basic stuff to survive is what domestic terrorists do.

Responsible pet owners should trade in their best friend for a turtle for the planet. “Snakes, turtles and reptiles can have a really low impact,” CNN suggests.

Your kitty kat and pooch, CNN explains, are going to have to eat bugs just like you, assuming you’re allowed to keep them at all in the future:

Insect-based pet foods can be nutritionally complete and are starting to come onto the market around the world,” Frimberger said. “They can also be a solution for some pets that have food allergies to traditional protein sources.”

Over the past several years, we’ve seen a trend of militant vegans attempting to force-feed their cats (who are biologically hardwired to eat meat and only meat) kale salads, with disastrous results. Via news.com.au:

Vegans are again being warned not to feed their pets cruel and “dangerous” plant-based diets, with vets warning they could cause chronic illness, blindness and even death. While dogs, like humans, are omnivores and could “in theory” survive on a plant-based diet, cats are “obligate carnivores, which means they are dependent on a meat diet and cannot be healthy or survive without it”, said RSPCA scientific officer Dr Sarah Zito.

Dogs also thrive on meat. They’ll hoover up almost anything with calories in it like concentration camp inmates, but that doesn’t mean pasta and lentil beans are their ideal diet. And optimal canine nutrition is certainly not insects or whatever soy-based abomination is in the Bill Gates-recommended Frankenstein Impossible Burger™.

If the technocrats get their way, Gates and the other industrialists perverting and monopolizing the food supply will make lots of money, and scores of helpless pets will die in the wake.

But hey, if you wanna make a green revolution omelet, you gotta break some Impossible™ eggs.

Anyway, why should the peasants be allowed pet companionship in the looming dystopia as a way to cope with the soul-sucking hopelessness and alienation? That’s what “ineffective and potentially harmful” psychiatric antidepressants are for, silly.

Swallow your pills, choke down your soy, starve your cat, and shut your mouth, peasant.