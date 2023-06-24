Techno-Hell: First-Ever U.S. Regulatory Approval Granted to Lab-Grown Meat

The ongoing social engineering project to replace healthy beef, chicken, fish, etc. with Klaus Schwab’s zhe bugs and Bill Gates’ Frankenfood lab meat (which, by the way, preliminary evidence suggests may cause cancer) achieved a landmark milestone earlier this week.

Via Associated Press, June 21:

For the first time, U.S. regulators on Wednesday approved the sale of chicken made from animal cells, allowing two California companies to offer “lab-grown” meat to the nation’s restaurant tables and eventually, supermarket shelves. The Agriculture Department gave the green light to Upside Foods and Good Meat, firms that had been racing to be the first in the U.S. to sell meat that doesn’t come from slaughtered animals — what’s now being referred to as “cell-cultivated” or “cultured” meat as it emerges from the laboratory and arrives on dinner plates.

“Chicken made from animal cells” is not chicken. It is tissue grown in a giant petri dish that has some material similarity to chicken tissue in the natural world.

As you will have anticipated if you are familiar with the strategies of “climate change” activists, the alleged environmental benefit of eating techno-meat is front and center in the pitch:

The move launches a new era of meat production aimed at eliminating harm to animals and drastically reducing the environmental impacts of grazing, growing feed for animals and animal waste. “Instead of all of that land and all of that water that’s used to feed all of these animals that are slaughtered, we can do it in a different way,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and chief executive of Eat Just, which operates Good Meat. The companies received approvals for federal inspections required to sell meat and poultry in the U.S. The action came months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration deemed that products from both companies are safe to eat. A manufacturing company called Joinn Biologics, which works with Good Meat, was also cleared to make the products.

AP gets briefly into how the “cultivated” sausage is made, as it were, and it’s as unappetizing as one might imagine:

Cultivated meat is grown in steel tanks, using cells that come from a living animal, a fertilized egg or a special bank of stored cells. In Upside’s case, it comes out in large sheets that are then formed into shapes like chicken cutlets and sausages. Good Meat, which already sells cultivated meat in Singapore, the first country to allow it, turns masses of chicken cells into cutlets, nuggets, shredded meat and satays.

Anti-meat propaganda for the sake of reversing “climate change” is now a mainstay of the corporate state media.