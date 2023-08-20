National Security Risk? 800% Surge in Illegal Chinese Migrants

Experts’ warnings of a possible covert Chinese Communist Party (CCP) invasion via the Biden border crisis seem increasingly relevant. There has reportedly been an 800% uptick in illegal Chinese migrants seeking to enter the U.S.

The Daily Caller reported on updated Border Patrol statistics August 18.

There were roughly 17,678 illegal migrant encounters of Chinese nationals between October 2022 and July, compared to 1,970 in all of fiscal year 2022, according to the data. In March, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sent a memo exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation to agency officials warning of a surge in Chinese migrants.

That previous memo asserted, “The loosened COVID protocols in China have allowed Chinese nationals to flee repressive rule in China and begin their journey to the United States seeking better living conditions.”

The CBP memo continued, “According to CBP, custodial interviews indicate that Chinese citizens are requesting asylum claiming religious persecution by the Chinese Government due to their Christian faith. Additionally, Chinese nationals reportedly make their own smuggling arrangements for most of their journey, only utilizing elements of smuggling networks to cross the border.”

If the migrants really are fleeing religious persecution, it’s understandable that we want to help them, although they still shouldn’t be allowed to cross our border illegally. (The Biden administration certainly hasn’t cared about helping Chinese Christian refugees before.) But there is a real risk that some or even many of these migrants are CCP plants.

I reported in April and June how a significant number of Chinese migrants are military-age males. An April Fox News video below provides a visual:

WATCH: Video shows hundreds of military-age Chinese men headed towards US through Latin America https://t.co/dn8xFBdDPX pic.twitter.com/vSzPreUart — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 19, 2023

Muckraker.com’s Anthony Rubin, who took the video of the hundreds of military-age Chinese men waiting to head to the U.S. through the Central American Darien Gap, said on Fox that such a scenario occurs “every day, multiple times a day… it certainly doesn’t look good.” Apparently, the situation hasn’t changed for the better.

Dr. Kenneth Allard, a retired Army Colonel, former intelligence officer, and former dean of students at the National War College, told Breitbart in June that the CCP is likely exploiting the Biden administration’s weakness and the southern border crisis.

The Daily Caller cited Fox News China expert Gordon Chang for a similar warning. “When I first saw that [sic] the surge in Chinese migrants, that’s the thought that came to my mind that these are either Ministry of State Security agents or Chinese military, who are coming to this country to commit acts of sabotage against the U.S.,” Chang said, noting the security risk.

Unfortunately, it remains unclear if or how many of the Chinese migrants are CCP plants versus refugees from CCP tyranny.