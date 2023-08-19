The Founders’ Warning and Biden Admin’s Shady War on Guns

Is the Biden administration gearing up for a major move toward tyranny? After all the evidence that has come out on the Biden administration violating the First Amendment, the gun industry is sounding the alarm on the administration’s sneaky efforts to undermine the Second Amendment. The Founding Fathers warned that confiscating citizens’ guns was the prelude to oppressive tyranny.

”Gun industry cries foul after hundreds of gun dealers lose licenses amid Biden administration crackdown,” Fox reported. Gun dealers see this as a way of undermining the Second Amendment without most Americans knowing about it. This is exactly why the Founding Fathers were so adamant about the inviolability of the right to keep and bear arms; they were fearful of elites and would-be tyrants disarming Americans in order to trample our other rights too.

The Founding Fathers learned the value of gun rights from their experience with Great Britain before the Revolution. “When the resolution of enslaving America was formed in Great Britain, the British parliament was advised by an artful man… to disarm the people,” noted George Mason, Father of the Bill of Rights, which includes the Second Amendment. “That it was the best and most effectual way to enslave them. But that they should not do it openly; but to weaken them and let them sink gradually.” The latter part of this comment is particularly interesting because it seems that the Biden administration has decided to undermine gun rights not in the open, but by secretive and gradual weakening.

Other Founders expressed similar sentiments to Mason. “Before a standing army can rule, the people must be disarmed; as they are in almost every kingdom of Europe. The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword; because the whole body of the people are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops that can be, on any pretence, raised in the United States,” Founder Noah Webster reflected with satisfaction. Patrick Henry urged, “The great object is, that every man be armed… Every one who is able may have a gun.” And Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1824 that it is the people’s “right and duty to be at all times armed.” (Emphasis added.)

Fox News reported on August 18:

During the last fiscal year that started in October, 122 gun dealers had their licenses revoked by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives which is up from 90 the year before and 27 in 2021, Wall Street Journal reported. During the Trump and Obama presidencies, the number of licenses revoked never exceeded 81. Some in the gun industry are crying foul and suggesting that they are being unfairly targeted for political reasons over paperwork errors as part of an agenda to combat gun violence which President Biden has vocally pushed.

Some informed the media that the federal government is hurting a major ally in identifying “suspicious gun buyers” by targeting legitimate gun dealers. But the Biden administration is successfully hurting gun dealers’ business. “We were making $1 million a year, now it’s less than $100,000,” gun dealer Anthony Navarro told the Wall Street Journal. “This policy is designed to be a backdoor violation of the Second Amendment.” Navarro has received three legal violation warnings since 2009 and lost his license last year.

We have seen how the federal and state governments undermined or violated the freedom of religion and freedom of assembly during the COVID lockdowns, and we know now how the Biden administration violated free speech through its “censorship-industrial complex.” Could it get worse? Almost certainly.

We know the Biden administration and the Democrat Party are regularly attempting to undermine Americans’ gun rights, but this issue is bigger than the Second Amendment. As the Founding Fathers recognized, gun-grabbing is the prelude to government violations of all our other constitutional rights as well.