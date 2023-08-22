The Morning Briefing: Is Donald Trump Cocky or Just Chicken?

Top O’ the Briefing

It’s Tuesday, and Kruiser is still on vacation, enjoying every drop of liquid relaxation he can get his hands on. For today, you’re stuck with me again, so let’s have a bit of fun, shall we?

The big news that’ll dominate all week is Wednesday night’s GOP debate in Milwaukee. I don’t know why these debates happen so far ahead of even the first contests, but one thing’s for sure: the primary season goes longer than the interminable NBA seasons these days.

Guess who won’t be at any of the debates? That’s right, Donald Trump! Matt wrote about it, “After previously indicating that he would not participate in the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee, which is scheduled for Wednesday, former president Donald Trump has announced that he won’t participate in any of the 2024 GOP presidential primary debates.”

Catherine told us about new polling in Iowa that is giving Trump a commanding lead (at least for now):

Trump’s lead has increased among likely Iowa caucusgoers amid his indictments, including after the latest one. “In the days before the indictment, Trump led DeSantis 38% to 20%. In the days after, his lead grew to 43% over DeSantis’ 18%,” the Register reported. Trump leads DeSantis among self-identified Republicans 51% to 20%.

If you’re banking on Trump to win it all, don’t rest assured just yet. Catherine also reported that the race in Iowa is a fluid situation:

Despite Trump’s significant lead, pollster J. Ann Selzer, whose firm conducted the poll, asserted that the race is not settled. She said the poll revealed 63% of likely GOP caucusgoers who list Trump as a first or second choice or are at least considering him as an option. DeSantis reportedly had 61% say the same things about him. Meanwhile, 52% of likely Republican caucusgoers say they could potentially be persuaded to switch their primary choice versus 40% who say their minds are made up.

Matt also pointed out the risk that Trump is taking:

Trump is taking a risk either way. If there is a significant number of GOP primary voters who are supporting him but could be swayed to vote for another candidate, Trump’s failure to participate in any primary debate will give his opponents free rein to define his record without Trump being able to defend himself.

We already know that Trump doesn’t have any issues with his sense of self-worth. From day one, he’s been convinced that he has the nomination sewn up. And while polling has largely borne that out, is it too early to be this cocky? Shouldn’t he face his GOP competitors (or “colleagues” to borrow Vivek Ramaswamy’s euphemism) head-on? If his record as president was as good as he boasts about, why not remind everybody within earshot of a debate about it?

On the other hand, what if Trump doesn’t want to take part in the debates because he’s scared? What if he’s worried that the other candidates will confront him on the parts of his presidential term that didn’t go so well — the failure to finish the border wall, the Fauci tyranny, the only slight siphoning of the top layer of the swamp? What if it’s the opposite of cockiness that’s driving him?

Either way, Trump may do himself a disservice by ghosting all the debates.

