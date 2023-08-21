House Freedom Caucus Issues Demands in Return for Continued Spending

The House Freedom Caucus (HFC) issued a list of demands on Monday, which it characterized as requirements for it to support a continuing resolution. The stopgap spending agreements have become an annual spectacle in Congress, as appropriated funds run out at the end of the fiscal year (Sept. 30) before new appropriations have been determined. The alternative is a government “shutdown,” which Democrats in office and the media manipulate into bad press for fiscally responsible, disobedient Republicans.

Politico reports that both Democrat and Republican Congressional leaders have previously admitted the need for a continuing resolution. Politico called the list of demands a “not unexpected” “headache” for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). But the outlet also acknowledged that the Republican leader is already on board with at least some of the agenda: “McCarthy has repeatedly vowed that he won’t take up an ‘omnibus’ spending package — when all 12 spending bills are rolled into one mammoth piece of legislation.” So there’s a glimmer of hope for a semblance of fiscal restraint, anyway.

What are these demands by the roughly three dozen stalwart conservative reps in exchange for passing spending resolutions? Let’s take a look.

In its introduction to the list, the HFC notes, “As Congress continues to work to pass appropriations bills, we must rein in the reckless inflationary spending, and the out-of-control federal bureaucracy it funds, crushing the American people. We remain committed to restoring the true FY 2022 topline spending level of $1.471 trillion without the use of gimmicks or reallocated rescissions to return the bureaucracy to its pre-COVID size while allowing for adequate defense funding.” That would be great. Of course, it will be hard to wrest back crisis-level spending from establishment politicians, but thank goodness a brave few are willing to try.

The HFC then went on to list its demands in return for agreeing to pass appropriations bills:

We will oppose any spending measure that fails to… Include the House-passed “Secure the Border Act of 2023” to cease the unchecked flow of illegal migrants, combat the evils of human trafficking, and stop the flood of dangerous fentanyl into our communities; Address the unprecedented weaponization of the Justice Department and FBI to focus them on prosecuting real criminals instead of conducting political witch hunts and targeting law-abiding citizens; and End the Left’s cancerous woke policies in the Pentagon undermining our military’s core warfighting mission.

All of those measures should never even have had to be in question, but the U.S. government is badly adrift at this time. The conservative caucus wasn’t done, though. “Furthermore,” the statement goes on,” we will oppose any attempt by Washington to revert to its old playbook of using a series of short-term funding extensions designed to push Congress up against a December deadline to force the passage of yet another monstrous, budget-busting, pork-filled, lobbyist handout omnibus spending bill at year’s end and we will use every procedural tool necessary to prevent that outcome.” You can’t say no one warned you, Congress. So what’s the plan for passing spending appropriations in a measured, timely manner this year?

But wait, there’s still more! There was a tasty cherry of transparency and oversight on top: “Lastly, we will oppose any blank check for Ukraine in any supplemental appropriations bill,” declared the common-sense conservatives.

It’s preposterous and sad that any one of these issues has to be demanded. And it’s outrageous and tragic that only a handful of the 541 elected representatives in the U.S. Congress — to say nothing of the executive branch — will insist upon them. May the Freedom Caucus have the strength and courage to hold the line through the ugly political season ahead.