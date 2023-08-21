The Left Ruins Everything: Now They're Cancelling Classic Rock

Rock music has always been about tweaking the establishment. From the early rock & roll days, musicians have specialized in sticking it to the man. That’s all well and good when the man is a buttoned-down square with traditional values, but when the woke becomes the establishment — you kids had better turn that music off.

We’ve already seen the left go after authors, films, and TV shows, but that’s not all. Now the wokescolds are going after classic rock music. It all started when Universal Records added Queen’s “Greatest Hits” album to the library for Yoto, a new entertainment platform aimed at a youth audience.

“Queen’s greatest hits are now available!” crows the Yoto website. Only it’s not true because one of Queen’s biggest smashes is missing. Universal left “Fat Bottomed Girls” off the Greatest Hits album on the Yoto platform.

“Fat Bottomed Girls” is an ode to the women of the title, and it has been a staple of classic rock radio for decades. It’s unmistakably Queen, and it’s a lot of fun to harmonize with.

The Daily Mail described “Fat Bottomed Girls” as “a humorous and hard-rocking tribute to a young man’s appreciation of fuller-figured ladies.” The tune hit #11 on the British charts and #24 on the Billboard Hot 100; it also went double-platinum stateside. But it’s too much for the woke folx.

Guitarist Brian May wrote the song specifically for lead singer Freddie Mercury to enjoy. He said in 2008, “‘I wrote it with Fred in mind, as you do, especially if you’ve got a great singer who likes fat bottomed girls… or boys.”

According to the Daily Mail, music industry insiders are mystified at the decision, with one telling the news site that the song is nothing more than “merely a bit of fun.” Of course, we all know that the wokes don’t want us having fun in any form.

“It is the talk of the music industry; nobody can work out why such a good-natured, fun song can’t be acceptable in today’s society,” said another industry personality to the Daily Mail. “It is woke gone mad. Why not appreciate people of all shapes and sizes like society is saying we should, rather than get rid of it? It’s outrageous.”

“Fat Bottomed Girls” has always courted controversy. The first verse describes a young man’s, umm, education at the hands of his portly nanny. The band also turned heads when they promoted the song, with the single’s cover art including a naked woman riding a bike. To celebrate the release of the single as a double-sided single with “Bicycle Race,” the label hired a group of women to ride bicycles naked around London. So clearly, “Fat Bottomed Girls” doesn’t exactly have a clean reputation.

Adding to the controversy is that there’s no clear explanation for why the song is missing. After all, “Fat Bottomed Girls” is a tribute to those ladies with a little junk in the trunk. What about body positivity? I thought we were supposed to celebrate the obese for being their true and brave selves.

Granted, this is an entertainment platform for kids, but it should be up to parents to determine whether their kids should listen to “Fat Bottomed Girls,” a song whose lyrics are likely to go over most kids’ heads. We conservatives believe that parents ought to have a hand in their kids’ education, and the same principle applies to their entertainment.

Let’s also not forget that the wokes are the ones who rail against “book banning” while cancelling or selectively editing all sorts of media. To throw leftists’ rhetoric right back in their faces, why is Yoto banning “Fat Bottomed Girls”?

The left has shown us that it’s willing to throw away all sorts of aspects of our culture and history. It’s hard not to wonder what’s next and when it will all end.