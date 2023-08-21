[BREAKING] We've Just Learned What's Included in Trump's Bail Conditions in Georgia

Fulton County, Ga., Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee signed off on an order on Monday, setting Donald Trump’s bond at $200,000 and ordering the former president to refrain from intimidating witnesses or his co-defendetns as he awaits trial on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election. (Read the order below).
Trump’s bail conditions are very strict and specific. Trump is forbidden to “intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.” That includes no direct or indirect threats against codefenents, witnesses, victims, the unindicted con-conspirators, or “against the community or to any property in the community.”
“The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media,” the order continued.
Trump is also barred from communicating “in any way, directly or indirectly,” with codefendents or witnesses about the case except through their legal counsel.
The breakdown of the bail is as follows:
Count 1: Violation of GA RICO Act $80,000
Count 5: Criminal Solicitation $10,000
Count 9: Criminal Conspiracy $10,000
Count 11: Criminal Conspiracy $10,000
Count 13: Criminal Conspiracy $10,000
Count 15: Criminal Conspiracy $10,000
Count 17: Criminal Conspiracy $10,000
Count 19: Criminal Conspiracy $10,000
Count 27: Filing False Documents $10,000
Count 28: Criminal Solicitation $10,000
Count 29: False Statements $10,000
Count 38: Criminal Solicitation $10,000
Count 39: False Statements $10,000
TOTAL: $200,000
Trump and his 18 codefenents have until noon on Friday to surrender to Fulton County authorities.
This is a developing story…
Trump Consent Bond Order Georgia 1 by PJ Media on Scribd
