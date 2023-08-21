[BREAKING] We've Just Learned What's Included in Trump's Bail Conditions in Georgia

Fulton County, Ga., Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee signed off on an order on Monday, setting Donald Trump’s bond at $200,000 and ordering the former president to refrain from intimidating witnesses or his co-defendetns as he awaits trial on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election. (Read the order below).

Trump’s bail conditions are very strict and specific. Trump is forbidden to “intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.” That includes no direct or indirect threats against codefenents, witnesses, victims, the unindicted con-conspirators, or “against the community or to any property in the community.”

“The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media,” the order continued.

Trump is also barred from communicating “in any way, directly or indirectly,” with codefendents or witnesses about the case except through their legal counsel.

The breakdown of the bail is as follows:

Count 1: Violation of GA RICO Act $80,000

Count 5: Criminal Solicitation $10,000

Count 9: Criminal Conspiracy $10,000

Count 11: Criminal Conspiracy $10,000

Count 13: Criminal Conspiracy $10,000

Count 15: Criminal Conspiracy $10,000

Count 17: Criminal Conspiracy $10,000

Count 19: Criminal Conspiracy $10,000

Count 27: Filing False Documents $10,000

Count 28: Criminal Solicitation $10,000

Count 29: False Statements $10,000

Count 38: Criminal Solicitation $10,000

Count 39: False Statements $10,000

TOTAL: $200,000

Trump and his 18 codefenents have until noon on Friday to surrender to Fulton County authorities.

This is a developing story…

Trump Consent Bond Order Georgia 1 by PJ Media on Scribd