Illinois School District Fires Teacher Who Claims to Be a Satanist and Suffers From Psychosis

The author of an article on Libs of TikTok was doing what Libs of TikTok normally does, which is looking for social media posts from Leftists that bear testimony not only to their mindset but their goals. The author found posts by Kris Martin, who was an elementary school teacher in Homer Glen, Ill. Aside from the Satanic imagery, Martin also claims to have bipolar I disorder accompanied by mania and psychosis. The author of the piece collected some of the posts, which you can see below.

.@Homer33c just hired this person as an elementary school teacher. These are some of he/they’s posts: Would you be comfortable with this person teaching your kids? pic.twitter.com/Y0M4qcyJ7J — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 17, 2023

The author also found a Facebook cover photo from Martin’s account of what is likely a shot from a movie. At least, I hope it is, as it shows a young woman soaked with blood. From the photo, she appears to be dying or was just recently killed. A pair of bloody hands is in the foreground. The picture is available in the original article here.

Users of X wanted to know more about Martin and how this person ended up as an elementary teacher at the school. According to Libs of TikTok, the district originally turned off the comments and deleted its social media posts regarding Martin. However, the Superintendent announced that there would be an investigation. At a meeting this past Sunday, the school board voted to terminate Martin. Libs of TikTok raises the point that the screening process for the 33C school district seems woefully inadequate. I am not familiar with the district’s vetting process, but as we have seen before, conservatives who post on social media are frequently vetted to see if they have even slightly transgressed against the currently accepted social normals. By the photo alone, one may assume that Martin is a biological male. But Martin may identify as a woman or as non-binary. People are free to identify as whatever they choose. Martin’s identity or proclivities are not the issues. Rather, the issue is the statement, “I have done things in conditions of psychosis and mania that have been violent and hurtful. I am not my disease. I am ME! And I know ME! And I LOVE ME!” It is a classic tenet of Satanism: I love me. Satanism mandates selfishness. And in 21st Century America, selfishness is the coin of the realm.

If Martin were truly dedicated to the welfare of children, he would have acknowledged that his condition made him ineligible to be a teacher. But as behavioral standards continue to be adjusted downward, I suspect that more such people will surface in the future. But how does a society that is so heavily invested in not just breaking through boundaries but completely obligating them set any standards? Fortunately, District 33C took the appropriate action. But at the present rate, there will be no such thing as “going too far” in the future. How many instances have there been of violent criminals being set free? Of acts of vandalism and destruction going unacknowledged or even praised? That future is coming at us at an alarming rate, and in many respects, it is already here.

It is tempting to follow Martin’s story with the usual invective about the Left’s slow march through the institutions and the continued mission creep in the schools. But there should also be a measure of compassion for these people. What must have occurred in Martin’s life to lead him to Satan and announce to the world that he has experienced violent, psychotic episodes? Or, for that matter, what causes people to mutilate their bodies and pump themselves full of unnecessary hormones? If you look at the posts, videos, and photos, none of these people ever seems to be happy or at peace. They seem defiant, arrogant, angry, manic, and at times, even impaired. They claim to have found what they are looking for, and yet they have no joy. And they deserve our compassion.

But at the same time, compassion should not be conflated with unrestrained sufferance. One’s life choices are one’s own and one is free to do to oneself what one wishes. But one is not free to make the world bend to or celebrate one’s choices. And if that freedom is asserted, it should be equally available to the opposition. Currently, this is not the case. For people who are the first to shout about marginalization and oppression, they are certainly willing to engage in both. When living one’s truth means forcing others to live it, it becomes a form of cultural imperialism. So we either elect to have boundaries or we do not.

Every day, we have a choice, whether to cast our lot with good or evil, right or wrong. But society has reached a point where it can no longer even identify right from wrong. And we may choose what is right, but we must also expect to be tossed and buffeted in the free-for-all in America. For the time being, the only thing standing between chaos and you and yours is you.