Mask Mandates Return as Corporate State Media Declares 'COVID Is Making a Comeback'

While the COVID-19 Public Health™ masking/vaxxing regime seemed to have died quietly over the past year or so, I have been warning anyone willing to listen that the tyranny is destined to make a comeback — whether under the guise of a new SARS-CoV-2 strain or an entirely new pathogen (probably engineered).

The empire always strikes back.

The first go-around was a test run for the biomedical state to identify vulnerabilities in its operation, hone its censorship regimes, tighten its other mechanisms of social control, etc. The vax mandate/mask mandates/lockdowns were temporarily lifted, in my view, due to what the governing authorities believed to be an approaching breaking point at which their hegemonic social control might be threatened by an increasingly enraged and non-compliant populace.

The metaphor of the frog in the boiling water is apt; toss it straight into a rumbling pot and it’ll jump out but let it steep and it’ll stay until it’s dead. The technocrats are experts at titrating the screws they take to their charges, adjusting on the fly as necessary. They play the long game.

In that vein, many have noticed a significant uptick in COVID fearmongering in the past few weeks, potentially in preparation for a resumption of the trifecta of masking, vaxxing, and lockdowns in the fall.

Consider this NBC News segment, which leads with “COVID is making a comeback.” The new CDC Director, Mandy Cohen — a capricious authoritarian of the highest order whom I have written about at PJ Media previously — is featured marketing a new bivalent COVID “booster,” along with flu and RSV vaccines:

"Covid is making a comeback." NBC News is ready for the next lockdown.pic.twitter.com/pgDjydYuWo — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 18, 2023

Here, WWLP-22 (NBC) in Massachusetts fearmongers the latest variant, EG.5, and encourages viewers to “go out and get tested:”

New COVID variant 'EG.5' spreading rapidly: WHO raises global concerns

Source: WWLP-22News (YouTube) pic.twitter.com/2ysWTuaf3t — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) August 17, 2023

And CBS News offers more of the same as the previous two broadcasts:

A summer uptick in COVID cases has sparked interest in new vaccine boosters. CBS News' Errol Barnett explains when they will be available and who should get one.

Source: CBS Mornings (YouTube) pic.twitter.com/MAuFAMXeTQ — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) August 18, 2023

The narrative is pervasive throughout the West, which is almost entirely captured at this point by the multinational corporate state.

Via The Independent (UK):

Cases of a new variant of Covid-19 that has a larger number of mutations than normal have sparked fears of a wave of infections this summer. The variant, known as BA.2.86, is being closely monitored by the World Health Organisation. The first case of the strain in the UK was detected in London and announced on Friday. It is the fifth case found worldwide so far, with others recently found in Denmark, Israel and the US.

And in Canada, via CBC:

There are early signals Canada is already entering a fall COVID-19 wave, while updated booster shots likely remain weeks away. Earlier this week, the Public Health Agency of Canada said fluctuations in virus activity across the country could be an “early sign” of increased infections. The percentage of COVID tests coming back positive, for example, had been gradually declining since the spring, but started going up again over the last month — most recently hitting nearly nine per cent. Hospitalizations increased in August as well, jumping roughly 11 per cent in a week, as the number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients hit more than 1,700 by Aug. 15.

Multiple New York hospitals have reinstated mask mandates, while in the UK scientists are advocating a return of the same. Morris Brown College in Atlanta is also bringing them back.

I’m not sure exactly what degree of civil liberty restrictions the Public Health™ authorities have in store for the unsuspecting public, but make no mistake: when there is an orchestrated rollout of a narrative across corporate state media, an agenda is afoot. These symphonies of fearmongering do not happen spontaneously or coincidentally.

It’s possible this is all just a marketing effort on behalf of the pharmaceutical companies that heavily influence the corporate state media through advertising dollars to scare up the uptake of the COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccines this fall — the messaging is ubiquitous in the media samples I’ve offered above. Or perhaps it signals a more totalitarian Public Health™ crackdown on civil liberties of the sort we experienced from 2020-2022.