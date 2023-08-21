Federal Judge Blocks Part of Georgia's Law That Protects Kids From Transgender Treatment

This past spring, the Georgia General Assembly passed a law that intended to protect kids from transgender treatment. The new law was a step in the right direction, but as is far too often the case, Georgia Republicans stopped just short of what the bill should have been.

And now a federal judge has issued an injunction blocking part of the law after two physicians groups sued to dismantle the law. United States District Judge Sarah Geraghty “announced earlier this month that she needed to ‘take some additional time to make sure I get this right,'” according to Fox 5.

“According to the court document, the motion was granted to halt part of the law until a trial can determine whether or not it is constitutional,” reports WSB Radio. However, the injunction only affects part of the law.

“The ban on surgery is still in place,” the WSB report continues. “The injunction only stops the law from preventing hormone therapy for transgender kids.”

The lawsuit states that the law, which took effect on July 1, undermines parents’ ability to make the right medical decisions for their kids and “singles out transgender minors for the denial of essential medical care.”

“It interferes with a parent’s right to govern their children’s medical care, for one, which is a pretty substantial right,” Ed Buckley, one of the attorneys involved in the suit, told WSB.

Related: Georgia Passes a Bill Against Transing Kids, but Does It Do Enough?



“This law unapologetically targets transgender minors and denies them essential health care,” read a statement from attorneys representing the plaintiffs. “The ruling restores parents’ rights to make medical decisions that are in their child’s best interest, including hormone therapy for their transgender children when needed for them to thrive and be healthy.”

Supporters of the bill maintain that the law is intended to save children from unnecessary medical treatments. State Sen. Carden Summers (R-District 13), who wrote the original bill, said, “We’re just trying to protect the children. That was the bill’s intent, and that’s where we’re at.”

“It’s major judicial overreach based on a false ideology,” Cole Muzio of Frontline Policy Council said of the ruling in a statement to PJ Media. “While Georgia’s SB 140 is both weak and poorly constructed, there is nothing unconstitutional about it.”

The left is fond of the old saying that “It takes a village to raise a child.” These days, it takes a movement to save kids from the harm that the left wants to do to these precious young souls.

Here at PJ Media, we want the next generations of kids to live their lives free of the baggage that the transgender lobby is trying to foist on them. You can join us in our mission to protect kids by becoming a PJ Media VIP.

Your support helps us to report the truth without fear of censorship, and it offers you some awesome benefits too, including access to the comments section, exclusive articles, podcasts, and an ad-free experience at your fingertips.

VIP Gold gives you even more goodies: VIP access to all of the sites in the Townhall family, along with live chats! Our VIPs really are a community of people committed to the mission of telling the truth, and we appreciate every one of them.

VIP membership is a great value all its own, but you can use the code SAVEAMERICA to get a 50% discount. There’s never been a better time — and a better opportunity — to stand up for the truth.