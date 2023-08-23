For the Love of God, Do Not Comply With Lockdowns 2.0

In the entire history of mankind, there has never been a political elite concerned about the well-being of regular people, and it isn’t any different now… For god’s sake, stop complying. Start rebelling. They are out to get you if you do not resist.

This whole COVID thing had never anything to do with public health .… It always had to do with breaking people…

The goal, ultimately, is to transform our free and democratic societies… into totalitarian societies. Their goal is to strip each and every one of us of our fundamental rights, of freedom, democracy, the rule of law. They want to get rid of all of this. …

Well, here we are again, on the cusp of the lockdown/forced masking/vax mandate totalitarian trifecta. Many mistakenly assumed that the Public Health™ authorities had given up when their machinations seemingly evaporated in 2022/23 when, in fact, they were merely regrouping.

As I covered at PJ Media a couple of days ago, a veritable cacophony of corporate state media fearmongering has taken over the airwaves over the last week or so. Numerous universities, hospitals, and other organizations are reinstitution forced masking and vax mandate policies. An alleged pair of new variants, Eg.5 and FL.1.5.1 has turned up, while the WHO (which is increasingly in charge of national Public Health™ policies of alleged sovereign nations across the West) has “raised global concern” over it.

New COVID variant 'EG.5' spreading rapidly: WHO raises global concerns

New COVID variant 'EG.5' spreading rapidly: WHO raises global concerns

If you consume TV news or legacy print media (God help your soul), you will have likely noticed this deluge of COVID fear porn. For instance, via CBS News:

Health authorities say they’re closely tracking the spread of three new COVID-19 variants now spreading around the country. Levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths… have been climbing steadily for several weeks…. The appearance of a new “highly mutated” variant has raised questions among virus trackers about what the coming months could hold… Behind EG.5 – unofficially nicknamed “Eris” by virus tracker T. Ryan Gregory on social media – is a long list of other closely related variants, virtually all of which descended from the XBB strains that were dominant last winter. FL.1.5.1 is the next-largest strain at 13.3% of U.S. infections, the CDC estimated. Dubbed “Fornax” by Gregory, FL.1.5.1 has nearly doubled from the week prior when it was an estimated 7.1% of circulating variants. Both EG.5 and FL.1.5.1 are XBB variant descendants that share a mutation known as F456L, which appears to be helping them spread more than other virus siblings.

COVIDians are now conferring endearing nicknames for COVID variants. How cute.

This is obviously low-brow, unsophisticated propaganda, as coronaviruses constantly mutate and there is no evidence — despite the pearl-clutching over “increased cases” (which presumably just means an uptick in unreliable PCR test positives that can easily be manipulated by turning up or down the cycle count) — that these new terror-strains cause more severe illness than any previous COVID strains. Indeed, as viruses evolve over time, they tend to become less severe, not more severe, for their own viability.

But just because the propaganda is low-brow and unsophisticated (not to mention unimaginative, as it’s more of the same we’ve been treated to for three and a half years), doesn’t mean it won’t be effective for liberal dimwits who lap up whatever bilge the corporate state media doles out.

Just say no.

Do not comply.

Refuse to wear the mask.

Find creative workarounds to vax mandates.

Do not fashion yourself into a human cog in the machine.

Refuse to vote for any candidate who does not explicitly reject all three arms of the control agenda — vax mandates, mask mandates, and lockdowns — and not just in rhetoric but in specific policy proposals. Talk is cheap.

Without resistance, the authoritarians are only going to turn the screws tighter and tighter and tighter until they’ve got sufficient technocratic controls in place that resistance becomes impossible.