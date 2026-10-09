Hurricane Isaias Won't Stop Georgia-Alabama, but It Could Make Things Interesting [UPDATES]

Update, 3:40 p.m. ET: President Donald Trump has canceled his plans to attend the Georgia-Alabama game.

https://t.co/zz3a34fsVU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 9, 2026

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Original report:

We’re deep into an exciting college football season, and one of the marquee matchups of the season that fans have had circled on their calendar for a long time is happening on Saturday. The second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are heading into a clash with the sixth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala., this weekend.

It’s a prime-time matchup that promises to be a high-powered game. President Donald Trump is planning on attending; that alone should tell you how big this game is.

BetOnline Sports & Casino has clocked this game as the second-biggest handle of the season to date, with the Ohio State-Texas matchup from last month boasting more betting action. I’m not big on sports gambling, but this is an obvious indicator of how many eyes are on this game.

The biggest factor in Saturday’s game is outside the control of any coach, player, athletic director, or television network. The first hurricane of the season is expected to hit the Gulf of America and bear down on the Southeast.

As I’m writing this, Hurricane Isaias is getting ready to hit the Gulf Coast. It will pummel the coast and then make its way inland to ravage much of the Southeast. Throughout the week, there’s been a ton of speculation about what would happen. Since tropical storm forecasting changes frequently, it was easy to wonder how harrowing the conditions would be at game time on Saturday night.

Side note: Why the slightly cumbersome Isaias instead of Isaiah? Isaias is the Spanish form of Isaiah. According to the World Meteorological Organization, which creates the name list, “English, French and Spanish names are used in balance on the list in order to reflect the geographical coverage of Atlantic and Caribbean storms.” That’s also why we see some curious choices like Georges instead of George.

For much of the week, speculation roiled. Would the Southeastern Conference (SEC) postpone the game until Sunday? Moving it to a different week would be completely infeasible. Would the SEC move it to a neutral site? Would wind hinder the two teams’ high-powered quarterbacks’ passing games?

Recommended: The SEC Has Found a Battle That 'Just Means More,' and Naturally It Involves Lane Kiffin

The University of Alabama barred tailgaters from setting up until after noon on Saturday due to the threat from the storm and its winds. ESPN moved College GameDay indoors. Teams and fans took other precautions. And now, it looks as if the biggest worries are a soggy field and power issues.

"Because this thing is accelerating so quickly, we think the game will be just fine," said meteorologist James Spann on Friday morning. "No rain. Breezy? Yes. Damaging wind, no. The problem for me would be power outages tomorrow morning. Tuscaloosa can see wind gusts of 50, 55, maybe 60 mph about 4-6 a.m., and that's going to create a lot of power outages, so we hope the lights will be on because it's a night game."

Travelers heading east on Sunday morning may have more worries as the remnants of Isaias will be having their way with Georgia and the Carolinas. Wind is the biggest threat, along with localized flooding.

From the National Weather Service’s Friday afternoon briefing:

Through the weekend, Isaias is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches across southern Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend, and southwest Georgia. Localized totals up to 15 inches are possible, particularly within banding across the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend. Across much of the remainder of the Southeast, rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected. Localized higher amounts up to 10 inches are possible, especially across the Southern Appalachians and coastal Carolinas. Flash and urban flooding is possible across the region, with considerable impacts likely across much of southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle into southwestern Georgia. River flooding is also expected, some of which could be significant.

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If you’re heading to and from Tuscaloosa, be careful out there. Yell your lungs out, have a good time, but be safe heading home.

And Go Dawgs!

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