The Morning Briefing: Israel's Enemies Are Getting Bolder by the Day

Happy Thursday, Morning Briefing Fam! Kruiser is traveling, and he has entrusted the Morning Briefing to me. I'd like to wish my brother-in-law Michael a Happy Birthday. It's a tall order tolerating my sister, so he deserves a wonderful day.

Advertisement

It's been just over 10 months since the Hamas invasion of Israel, and the more time that passes since the invasion, the bolder Israel's enemies get.

Israel is getting ready to begin ceasefire negotiations with Hamas, but the terrorist organization and its Iranian backers could be taking advantage of divisions within the Israeli government to go for broke with their demands. Rick wrote about it:

Hamas has expanded its demands and is refusing to take part in negotiations on Thursday. Iran is trying to drive a wedge between Israel and the United States. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition cabinet is fraying around the edges. Netanyahu bashed his defense minister Yoav Gallant after remarks to lawmakers by Gallant leaked to Israeli media. Gallant dismissed Netanyahu's war aims of "total victory" over Hamas as "gibberish," branding those who say that this is achievable as “heroes with war drums.” “When Gallant adopts the anti-Israel narrative, he harms the chances of reaching a hostage deal,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement. In truth, Gallant and Netanyahu rarely see eye-to-eye, so this latest dustup is nothing new. But Hamas may exploit this division in the cabinet to press even more unreasonable demands. The pressure on Netanyahu is growing both domestically and internationally. But even Netanyahu's fiercest enemies realize that with Iran preparing an attack on Israel perhaps in a matter of hours, this is not the time to sow divisions.

Advertisement

On top of that, reports have surfaced that the Biden-Harris administration sent a representative to Tehran to tell the Iranians, "Hey, we weren't in on Israel killing terrorist leaders." Y'know, we can't have a potential Iranian attack reflecting badly on Harris-Walz. Robert explains:

The Biden-Harris regime is all about holding and increasing its power, and Israel is in the way of that aspiration right now. In pursuit of votes in Michigan and Minnesota, Kamala Harris just chose Tim Walz as her running mate over a stronger candidate, Josh Shapiro, because Shapiro is Jewish. It has sent billions to the bankroller of Hamas and Hezbollah, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and hundreds of millions to Gaza, which means to Hamas. It has withheld arms shipments to Israel. And now it is being accused of a betrayal so immense that it makes those others look like friendship. Amir Fakhravar, a former political prisoner of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) inside Iran and the Senate chairman of the National Iranian Congress, states that shortly after the assassination of Hamas top dog Ismail Haniyeh and a key Hizballah operative, Fuad Shukr, the Biden-Harris regime swung into action. To warn the Iranians that if they attacked Israel, they would suffer serious consequences? That’s what many have assumed. In an opinion piece at Fox News on Monday, Fakhravar revealed that “Kuwait’s Al-Jarida newspaper, citing an unnamed source in Iran's Supreme National Security Council, reported that a high-level American security delegation, brokered by Oman, secretly traveled to Tehran.” That doesn’t sound so bad in itself. But it gets much, much worse. The mission of this high-level delegation, according to Fakhravar, was not to deter the Iranians from striking against Israel by informing them that America was fully prepared to defend its ally. Instead, the delegation’s job was to “deliver a ‘calming and cautionary’ message to deescalate the situation and ensure the supreme leader of Iran understood that the Biden-Harris administration was ‘kept in the dark’ by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the killing of two major terrorist leaders last week.”

Advertisement

I've also seen a report that pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted a Harris-Walz campaign meeting. I have a feeling the Democratic National Convention is going to be wild!

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with Kruiser and me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Oklahoma 4-H Teen Gives Away 6,000 Backpacks Packed With $1.3 Million in School Supplies to Families#goodnews pic.twitter.com/ba327NMa0R — Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) August 6, 2024

PJ Media

VodkaPundit, Vol. 1: The Unthinkable Just Became Thinkable for Google

Could Anti-Catholic Bigot Josh Shapiro Still End Up as Kamala's VP?

Athena! Is It Even Possible to Overcome the Left's Grip on Information Anymore?

How Mainstream Media Will Protect Harris-Walz Against Real Journalists

From Yours Truly: EU Officials Throw Tyrant Thierry Breton Under the Bus Over His Letter to Elon Musk

Walz Agrees to Vice Presidential Debate With Vance

VodkaPundit, Vol. 2: NASA Delays Starliner Decision AGAIN

Ouch! The White House Just Threw Kamala Harris Under the Bidenomics Bus

The Democrats Are Playing Three-Card Monte Again

Jersey of MLB Player Who Insulted Fan Over the Weekend Sees Sales Spike

Advertisement

FBI Still Prioritizing ‘White Supremacy’ and Keeping Trump Shooting Investigation Classified

VodkaPundit, Vol. 3: Did Raygun Cheat Her Way Into the Worst Olympics Performance Ever?

Ford Could Be Teaming Up With Big Brother Soon

A New Poll Shows That Kamala’s Honeymoon Is Ending

Kamala Caught Red Handed CHANGING NEWS HEADLINES to Make Her Look Good. Misinfo Police Yawn.

J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk Targets of a Harassment Lawsuit by Algerian 'Female' Boxer Imane Khelif

Inflation Isn't Down

Harris Will Try to Blame Inflation on 'Corporate Greed.' Will Voters Buy It?

Townhall Mothership

Encouraging news from the Peach State: Georgia Grants Officials Special Powers to Investigate Election Results

Morrissey! The Backstabbers: Biden Still Angry With These Three Dump-Biden Leaders

Biden Throws a Fit at the Press for Not Writing What He Wants on Economy, Digs the Hole Deeper for Kamala

Three Years After Botched Withdrawal, Taliban Parade Thanks Biden-Harris for the Free Military Equipment

Texas AG Warns State Fair About Gun Restrictions

Color me (not) shocked: Supporters of Far-Left, Anti-Israel Groups Are Funding Democrats

Nassau County, NY First in Nation to Ban Masks

Columbia University President Resigns Amid Constant Anti-Semitic Campus Controversies

TSA Donates Your Stolen Toiletries to Nonprofits

Cam! California Struggles to Defend Gun Rationing Law Before Ninth Circuit

Advertisement

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit’s Incredible Musical Taste: Underappreciated Albums: 'But Beautiful — Standards: Volume I'

Is Kamala's Media Silence Strategy Backfiring?

Illegal Arrested for Assaulting Mississippi Minor

Is It Payback Time for Joe Biden After the 2024 Election Coup?

Global Islamic Communism — It's What's for Dinner

Playing Russian Roulette With Raw Eggs?

Society of Plastic Surgeons Becomes First Medical Association to Challenge 'Gender Affirming Care'

‘Conservative’ Germany Party Colludes With Socialists to Keep AfD Out of Power

Around the Interwebz

A Southern Rock legend... Three Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Chuck Leavell

5 Inventions That Came Out of the Great Depression

A Scottish Seaside Food Shack Is Offering 'Seagull Insurance'

Bee Me

Biden Bummed To Realize That All He Had To Do To Stay In Race Was Not Show Up To Debate And Never Speak To Reporters Ever https://t.co/mv395oHJca pic.twitter.com/msNLZtpBoS — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 14, 2024

The (Guest-Curated) Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Advertisement

Kabana Comedy

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Have a great Thursday!