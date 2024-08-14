The Biden-Harris Regime’s Latest Betrayal of Israel Will Make Your Blood Run Cold

The Biden-Harris regime is supposed to be an ally of Israel and occasionally sends signals to that effect, but its real loyalties are not hard to figure out.

The Biden-Harris regime is all about holding and increasing its power, and Israel is in the way of that aspiration right now. In pursuit of votes in Michigan and Minnesota, Kamala Harris just chose Tim Walz as her running mate over a stronger candidate, Josh Shapiro, because Shapiro is Jewish. It has sent billions to the bankroller of Hamas and Hezbollah, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and hundreds of millions to Gaza, which means to Hamas. It has withheld arms shipments to Israel. And now it is being accused of a betrayal so immense that it makes those others look like friendship.

Amir Fakhravar, a former political prisoner of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) inside Iran and the Senate chairman of the National Iranian Congress, states that shortly after the assassination of Hamas top dog Ismail Haniyeh and a key Hizballah operative, Fuad Shukr, the Biden-Harris regime swung into action. To warn the Iranians that if they attacked Israel, they would suffer serious consequences? That’s what many have assumed. In an opinion piece at Fox News on Monday, Fakhravar revealed that “Kuwait’s Al-Jarida newspaper, citing an unnamed source in Iran's Supreme National Security Council, reported that a high-level American security delegation, brokered by Oman, secretly traveled to Tehran.” That doesn’t sound so bad in itself. But it gets much, much worse.

The mission of this high-level delegation, according to Fakhravar, was not to deter the Iranians from striking against Israel by informing them that America was fully prepared to defend its ally. Instead, the delegation’s job was to “deliver a ‘calming and cautionary’ message to deescalate the situation and ensure the supreme leader of Iran understood that the Biden-Harris administration was ‘kept in the dark’ by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the killing of two major terrorist leaders last week.”

That’s right: the American delegation, if the Kuwaiti report is correct, did not go to Tehran to demonstrate America’s strength; rather, it went there in order to show America’s weakness. The delegation was intent not on warning Iran not to attack Israel, but to insist that America hadn’t had anything to do with the killings of Haniyeh and Shukr, for those nasty Israelis had not taken them into their confidence.

Even worse, these cowardly appeasers reportedly went to the Iranians bearing gifts. Fakhravar states: “The detailed report stated that the American delegation, arriving on a private plane from Turkey, landed at Payam-e-Khorram Airport in Karaj on Thursday and held a two-hour meeting with Iranian officials before returning to Ankara.” At this meeting, the greatest betrayal of all was consummated: "the delegation presented a list containing the names of ten Mossad agents inside Iran, whom the Americans believe were involved in the assassination, directly or indirectly.”

To put this into perspective, recall that on April 18, 1943, in the middle of World War II, American forces shot down the aircraft carrying Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, the commander-in-chief of the Imperial Japanese Navy. Imagine if a week or two later, a high-level British delegation had made its way to Tokyo in order to assure the Japanese that they didn’t know about the operation to take out Yamamoto and didn’t have anything to do with it. Imagine further that the British then gave the Japanese the names and whereabouts of ten Americans who were involved in the action against Yamamoto.

If that had actually happened, it might have been enough to sever the U.S./British alliance. But today, the Biden-Harris regime does not hesitate to extend this sort of gesture of good will to a regime that regularly chants “Death to America.” The Kuwaiti report explains that “this was intended as a good faith initiative in response to the Israeli state's stunning strike, which was carried out without coordination with Washington." A “good faith initiative”? To a regime that has never shown good faith and has repeatedly vowed the destruction of America as well as Israel?

The State Department was quick to deny the accuracy of the Kuwaiti report, and as damning as it is, that’s no surprise. Fakhravar notes, however, that “Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted that to deescalate the conflict, the Biden administration had ‘engaged in intense diplomacy with allies and partners, communicating that message directly to Iran,’ which largely confirms the Kuwaiti newspaper's report.”

The effects were seen immediately. “[A]fter the reported visit by the U.S. delegation, ‘more than two dozen people, including senior intelligence officers, military officials, and staff workers at a military-run guesthouse in Tehran,’ were arrested in response to the assassination of the Hamas leader," according to the report.

Are those two dozen people suffering unimaginable horrors in Iranian prisons today because of the Biden-Harris regime’s anxiousness to betray Israel? It sure looks like it.